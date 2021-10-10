Wavebreaker's Fin in Genshin Impact: Stats, passive, and more details

A new weapon in Genshin Impact is always welcomed as players will have more options to strengthen their team.

In version 2.2, Wavebreaker's Fin is a 4-star polearm from the same series as the 5-star bow, 'Polar Star.' Recently, Genshin Impact announced how to obtain Polar Star and Akuomaru: in Event Wish. This leads fans to believe that Wavebreaker's Fin is another event-exclusive 4-star weapon as it has the same passive skill as Akuomaru.

Although Genshin Impact has not yet revealed any information regarding Wavebreaker's Fin, leaks from Honey Impact have informed its stats and passive skills.

Wavebreaker's Fin's stats and skill in Genshin Impact

Wavebreaker's Fin in awakened stats (Image via Honey Impact)

Wavebreaker's Fin is a 4-star polearm in Genshin Impact version 2.2. With the highest base attack among other 4-star polearms and an additional attack from the secondary stats, Wavebreaker's Fin may suit a Sub-DPS character.

Base Attack at Level 1: 45

Base Attack at Level 90: 620

Secondary Stat: Attack

Secondary Stat value at Level 1: 3%

Secondary Stat at Level 90: 13.8%

Passive Skill: Watatsumi Wavewalker

Wavebreaker's Fin passive ability will increase the wielder's Elemental Burst damage by 0.12% for every point of the entire party's total maximum Energy. A maximum of 40% Elemental Burst damage can be obtained by the wielder.

This polearm has a unique passive skill that depends on the whole party's combined maximum Energy capacity. The higher the Energy capacity of the entire team, the bigger the Elemental Burst damage bonus can be achieved for the wielder.

The Wavebreaker's Fin passive skill focus on Burst damage. Thus, Genshin Impact characters often deployed as Burst support, such as Xiangling and Zhongli, may benefit the weapon.

In addition, Thoma's Burst damage might also work along with the polearm as his skill will trigger Fiery Collapses that deal AoE Pyro damage every 1 second. With Wavebreaker's Fin skill that will increase Elemental Burst damage, it can increase the damage of each Pyro damage wave from Thoma.

Wavebreaker's Fin ascension materials

Ascension Level Materials Mora 1 3 x Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant

3 x Concealed Claw

2 x Old Handguard 5000 2 3 x Mask of the Tiger's Bite

12 x Concealed Claw

8 x Old Handguard 15000 3 6 x Mask of the Tiger's Bite

6 x Concealed Unguis

6 x Kageuchi Handguard

20000 4 3 x Mask of the One-Horned

12 x Concealed Unguis

9 x Kageuchi Handguard 30000 5 6 x Mask of the One-Horned

9 x Concealed Talon

6 x Famed Handguard 35000 6 4 x Mask of the Kijin

18 x Concealed Talon

12 x Famed Handguard 45000

Mask of the Wicked Lietunant/Tiger's Bite/One-Horned/Kijin

Court of Flowing Sand location on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The masks are weapon ascension materials that can only be obtained after completing a domain. Court of Flowing Sand is a domain located south of Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma.

Every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, the domain will give out masks as the rewards for defeating enemies in the domain.

Concealed Claw/Unguis/Talon

New enemies in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The claw, unguis, and talon can be farmed from the Rifthound, a new enemy in Tsurumi Island. Since it is still not released, players might have a hard time farming it in one go as it will take time for Rifthound to spawn after being defeated.

Old/Kageuchi/Famed Handguard

Nobushi and Kairagi, enemies that dropped Handguard (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last materials required for Wavebreaker's Fin are the handguards from Nobushi and Kairagi. The two foes are also from Inazuma but have been released since version 2.0. So Genshin Impact players might already have a few handguards dropped from the enemies.

Wavebreaker's Fin may be an event-exclusive weapon from the Event Wish. Genshin Impact players are recommended to think thoroughly before trying to wish from the weapon banner.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar