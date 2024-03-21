3 ways Dragon's Dogma 2 is different from the original (and 3 ways they are similar)

After a near decade of anticipation, Dragon's Dogma 2, the sequel to the beloved 2012 action RPG, has stormed onto the scene. For those who valiantly braved the world of Gransys in the first game, there's fantastic news: this title retains the captivating core gameplay that made the original so unforgettable.

The much-anticipated sequel boasts a plethora of exciting new features designed to keep even the seasoned Arisen engaged. In this article, we'll be mentioning three key ways the sequel is similar to the original while also unveiling three brand-new features that promise to change your adventures in Gransys.

How is Dragon's Dogma 2 different from the original?

DD2 offers the familiar world of Gransys but with deeper mechanics, dynamic events, and exciting new ways to explore and conquer it.

1) Deeper world with richer interactions

The new sequel offers more interactions with the world elements (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 expands the world of Gransys significantly, offering a more densely populated landscape teeming with life. Towns bustle with dynamic NPCs who form bonds, express emotions, and even approach you to ask for help, creating a more immersive as well as reactive environment.

2) Evolved combat options

Better combat in the sequel (Image via Capcom)

While retaining the core action combat, Capcom's new title offers new tactical possibilities. Fresh skills and environmental manipulation mechanics allow for more strategic approaches to battles.

With improved AI for Pawns and new vocational mechanics, the combat feels fresh, making this sequel vastly different from the original.

3) Multiple vocations

Warfarer has multiple vocations (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 introduces a deeper character progression system. While the core vocations or classes might be familiar, you now have multiple vocations within the Warfarer classes, making it drastically different from the original version.

How is Dragon's Dogma 2 similar to the original?

If you have played the original title, here are some similarities you will find between it and DD2:

1) The legacy of the Arisen

The legacy of the Arisen remains the same (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 retains the core concept of the Arisen, a hero who defies fate. You'll climb massive enemies, strategically exploit their weaknesses, and rely on your trusty Pawns to conquer perilous quests, making the game similar to the original.

Although DD2 supposedly takes place in a parallel universe and there is no direct link to its prequel story-wise, the legends of the Dragon and the Arisen remain the same.

2) The Pawn System

The Pawn system boasts a hugely improved AI (Image via Capcom)

The innovative Pawn system returns, this time with hugely improved AI. It lets you hire these companions with unique skills and personalities or create your own to share with the online community. Like in the original game, their tactical presence and battlefield prowess will be a crucial element in your success.

3) Emphasis on organic open-world exploration

Explore Gransys and discover new towns and areas (Image via Capcom)

Both Dragon's Dogma 2 and its prequel place a strong emphasis on organic open-world exploration. Journey through this game's sprawling environments to uncover hidden secrets, stumble upon unmarked points of interest, and experience a constant sense of discovery.

