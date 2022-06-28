"We'll be shipping more than double the number": Valve revealed that Steam Deck production has ramped up

While the Steam Deck has been out for some time, many fans are still eagerly awaiting their devices. Valve made a huge announcement on Twitter, stating that production has ramped up a great deal, and more than double the number will be shipped out every week, as we get into Q3 2022. This should mean that a great number of fans will start to get theirs soon.
“Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th. Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!”
Great news for fans waiting on a Steam Deck: Production has increased
It is still going to take some time for everyone to get their Steam Deck, but the company has announced that they have made major pushes towards getting more of the handheld gaming devices out and into the hands of the public.
The company asked their fans to exercise a bit of patience though since this process is still going to take a lengthy period of time. Production has picked up pace and the company is getting ready to put more Steam Decks out soon.
“If you're expecting your email and haven't received it yet, give it some time to make its way through the internet.”
The company also suggested going to the Steamdeck portion of Steam, while logging in and checking the reservation status, for anyone who does not want to wait on an email. Fans came out in droves to respond to the announcement on Twitter, with some wanting different features, while others are simply excited to finally get the product they purchased.
Social media responds to Steam Deck announcement by Valve
The response on social media to Valve’s announcement was a bit of a mixed bag. Many were excited, while others sought further clarification on what exactly this meant for users. One Twitter user wanted further clarification, and Valve designer Lawrence Yang replied with a succinct answer.
Others asked if this was an expected increase, and one reply to that user stated that Valve made it clear earlier that production speed would eventually increase. It would mostly benefit people who have later expected arrival times, instead of those that are coming soon.
Quite a few users that tried to get very specific answers about their own predicaments. Several Twitter users are in the “post Q3” block of pre-orders, so they wanted to know if there would be further announcements. They did not appear to receive a reply from Valve, however.
At least one Twitter user was hoping there could be a smaller Steam Deck, similar to the PlayStation Vita. A reply to that would claim the product is already weak, and that would require making it even weaker.
Others suggested that it’s not feasible, because the screen size would suffer. This is due to many games not being optimized for such small screens.
Although some were negative or wanted changes, others were hopeful and excited that they could get theirs sooner rather than later.
While there are no hard dates given in the tweet, Valve made it clear that they have hit a point where production can really ramp up for the Steam Deck. Hopefully, fans will begin getting their emails soon and will have the product in their hands, ready to play awesome games.