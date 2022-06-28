"We'll be shipping more than double the number": Valve revealed that Steam Deck production has ramped up

While the Steam Deck has been out for some time, many fans are still eagerly awaiting their devices. Valve made a huge announcement on Twitter, stating that production has ramped up a great deal, and more than double the number will be shipped out every week, as we get into Q3 2022. This should mean that a great number of fans will start to get theirs soon.

“Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th. Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!”

Great news for fans waiting on a Steam Deck: Production has increased

It is still going to take some time for everyone to get their Steam Deck, but the company has announced that they have made major pushes towards getting more of the handheld gaming devices out and into the hands of the public.

The company asked their fans to exercise a bit of patience though since this process is still going to take a lengthy period of time. Production has picked up pace and the company is getting ready to put more Steam Decks out soon.

“If you're expecting your email and haven't received it yet, give it some time to make its way through the internet.”

The company also suggested going to the Steamdeck portion of Steam, while logging in and checking the reservation status, for anyone who does not want to wait on an email. Fans came out in droves to respond to the announcement on Twitter, with some wanting different features, while others are simply excited to finally get the product they purchased.

Social media responds to Steam Deck announcement by Valve

The response on social media to Valve’s announcement was a bit of a mixed bag. Many were excited, while others sought further clarification on what exactly this meant for users. One Twitter user wanted further clarification, and Valve designer Lawrence Yang replied with a succinct answer.

Sean Hollister asked: "Just to be clear, are you saying weekly production has doubled completely as of this next week? I.e. doubled from what it was last week, and the week before that, etc?"

Lawrence Yang replied: "In previous weeks we were shipping x units / week to customers, starting this week we'll be shipping 2x units / week."

Others asked if this was an expected increase, and one reply to that user stated that Valve made it clear earlier that production speed would eventually increase. It would mostly benefit people who have later expected arrival times, instead of those that are coming soon.

Behzad asked: "Was this an expected and planned increase in production? Was it already considered in the delivery estimations for preorders?"

𝗘𝗿𝗶𝗰 replied:



"They'd mentioned when Decks first started shipping that production speeds would eventually increase. So most likely won't see much change if your bracket is fairly soon, but you could see an earlier shipping if you're one of the later brackets if they're ahead of schedule."

Quite a few users that tried to get very specific answers about their own predicaments. Several Twitter users are in the “post Q3” block of pre-orders, so they wanted to know if there would be further announcements. They did not appear to receive a reply from Valve, however.

Leonya Almonds asked: "Will there be an update for After Q3 queues? It would be nice to know if I am in Q4 or 2023 Q1."

Mike Bianco asked: "I am after Q3. Does this mean I should start refresh my steam page 50 times a day?"

At least one Twitter user was hoping there could be a smaller Steam Deck, similar to the PlayStation Vita. A reply to that would claim the product is already weak, and that would require making it even weaker.

Others suggested that it’s not feasible, because the screen size would suffer. This is due to many games not being optimized for such small screens.

Tyler Phillips asked:



"Can we get a smaller model? Maybe closer to Vita size..? For the library and possibly alone, I'd pay good money for it. I'm holding off on the Steam Deck until a smaller model is released."

Emil Love replied: "No, they'd need to either a major advancement in technology or make it weaker which is bad because it already is still pretty weak"

Werner Punz replied: "Not really feasible, the screen size would suffer. Many games are not optimized for such small screens, so they are even often a pain with their font sizes on the deck. Making the screen smaller would make things worse."

Although some were negative or wanted changes, others were hopeful and excited that they could get theirs sooner rather than later.

DaMexicanJose: "Gosh!! Please let me be the first week of July at least 😭😭"

MEECH' e74: "Yeah me to hopefully we can order our decks soon this week I reserved my deck a couple of days after u let's cross our fingers we get that order email early this week"

DaMexicanJose: "Amen brother 🙏 I've bought a few games for my Steam Deck. Such as Madden. Ace Combat. The original Modern Warfare 2. And hopefully it can run a Total War game"

While there are no hard dates given in the tweet, Valve made it clear that they have hit a point where production can really ramp up for the Steam Deck. Hopefully, fans will begin getting their emails soon and will have the product in their hands, ready to play awesome games.

