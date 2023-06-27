5 weakly written characters in the Assassin's Creed franchise 

The Assassin's Creed franchise has dished out many characters over the years. While some, like Ezio, Altair, and Shay, have been longtime fan favorites, some of the other characters haven't aged well and have always been under the skin of players. People play video games to escape from the worries of real life, and no one likes an annoying and pesky character that ruins the fun.

In this article, you will learn about some of the worst characters in the AC franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Jacob Frye and 4 other worst Assassin's Creed characters across the game's meta

5) Alkibiades

Assassin's Creed Odyssey was one of the lesser-liked titles of the franchise, and the likes of Alkibiades were a significant contributing factor towards that. He was highly inappropriate and clingy, and even though he was a close friend of Kassandra, he always made unacceptable demands from her. Alkibiades was portrayed as bizarre.

He lacks any profound personality features, with the character's primary purpose allegedly being to engage in se*ual activities with Kassandra. He objectifies her so much that it feels like she is only an object of his carnal fantasies.

4) Dag Nithisson

Dag Nithisson's character in Assassin's Creed Valhalla lacks depth and complexity. He feels bland and one-dimensional and fails to leave a lasting impact on the players. The way he has been portrayed in the game makes people think about his real purpose, as there seems to be none.

His personality is highly abrasive and unlikeable, as he is rough with his clan members and constantly refutes his leaders.

He was probably intended to be someone players would develop an acquired taste for, but he fails to fulfill his goal and ultimately becomes a forgettable element in the grand scheme of the game's plot.

3) Connor Kenway

Despite being the protagonist of Assassin's Creed III, Connor Kenway is arguably one of the worst and weakest-written characters in the Assassin's Creed Franchise. He had the potential to explore the intricate landscape of the American Revolution, yet his character fell short due to poor character development.

Connor's motivations and beliefs are often ambiguous, making it hard for players to read him well. Thus, they often failed to connect with him on an emotional level. His active willingness to side with anyone that benefits him showed him as a hollow shell of a character.

His poor execution led to his character's downfall. This ultimately deemed him one of the weakest characters in any of the games released by the franchise.

2) Jacob Frye

To begin with, a significant issue with Jacob's character in Assassin's Creed is his lack of personality and charisma. He was introduced as one of the two protagonists in Assassin's Creed Syndicate and is often criticized as one of the weakest written characters in the game.

His personality massively lacks complexity, which is usually uncommon with the other characters in the game.

He is also criticized for his ill-treatment of female characters in the game. He is usually dismissive of them, and this condemnable characteristic reproaches his likeability to a great extent.

1) Shay Cormac

Introduced in Assassin's Creed Rogue in 2014, Shay is often criticized for being a poorly written character despite being one of the main characters in the game. The people who came up with the idea of Shay failed to develop his arc properly, as his character feels very generic and bland.

Nothing was memorable from his dialogues or quotes to his interactions with other characters, which is a stark contrast to characters like Ezio and Edward Kenway, known for their witty banter.

The story can be seen jumping from one plot to another, and as a result, Shay's deflection from the Brotherhood did not get enough screen time. As a result, players were denied a chance to connect with him as there wasn't enough time. Thus, poorly executing Shay's story arc.

There have been multiple instances of sheer lackluster character scripting. Whether it was inconsistent characterization or underwhelming story arcs, these were some of the most weakly developed characters in Assassin's Creed.

Poll : 0 votes