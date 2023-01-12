Weibo Gaming signs veteran PUBG Mobile player Suk for $809K transfer fee

Weibo Gaming has acquired Feng "Suk" Shujie, a veteran Game for Peace/PUBG Mobile athlete, for the upcoming season for a transfer fee of $809K (5.46 million Yuan). Suk has always been a crucial player, as this is the third time in a row that an organization has bought him for over $800K. The auction period for the 2023 Spring split was scheduled from January 9 to 11, where several players were listed for transfer.

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) is a franchise and iconic esports event for Game for Peace in China, in which Tencent allocates a gigantic prize pool every year. The previous year had two seasons with a prize pool of over $8 million and featured 21 franchise teams.

Suk shared a note after joining Weibo Gaming (Image via Weibo )

Weibo Gaming entered the Game for Peace Esports by acquiring ELG (Elite Esports) in 2021. The decision proved fruitful as ELG triumphed in two back-to-back major events: the PEL 2021 Season 1 and the Peace Elite Asia Invitational. The organization also clinched the Douyu Gold League 2021, but performance declined later.

Suk's incredible journey so far in PUBG Mobile/Game for Peace

Suk started his career with Edward Gaming in 2018 but came into the limelight when he was signed by Four Angry Men (4AM) in February 2019. He has achieved numerous remarkable feats with the organization. Suk and his members became the crown champions in PEL 2019 and earned second place in the Peace Elite Championship (PEC), where PUBG Mobile teams from other countries also participated.

The golden run continued for Suk in 2020 as he and the squad secured podium spots in all major Chinese tournaments, including first place in the PEL Season 3.

He then displayed his masterclass performances at the inaugural PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), assisting his team to win the League Stage and claim the runner-up spot in the Grand Finals, where he was rewarded with two individual awards—the MVP and Gunslinger.

After a decline in 4AM's performances in S1 and S2 of the 2021 PEL, Suk was listed for transfer and signed by The Chosen (TC) for a humungous transfer fee of around $820k. The side went on to grab second place in the next two PEL seasons that year. Suk was given the MVP award for his magnificent performances in the PEL 2021 Season 4.

Gametube @GametubeI



#PUBGMOBILE #GameForPeace



Few days back, Suk posted that he would not be playing for TC Former The Chosen (TC) and 4AM player, Suk joined TEC for the upcoming PEL Season. Tranfer Fee: $800K (It's just a transfer fee to pick him up from Team TC)Few days back, Suk posted that he would not be playing for TC Former The Chosen (TC) and 4AM player, Suk joined TEC for the upcoming PEL Season. Tranfer Fee: $800K (It's just a transfer fee to pick him up from Team TC)#PUBGMOBILE #GameForPeaceFew days back, Suk posted that he would not be playing for TC https://t.co/M4LlTFoKq4

However, TC had poor outings in the 2022 PEL Summer, and then Suk was acquired by Titan Esports Club (TEC) for a transfer fee of $800k. The team change proved detrimental as they could have performed better in the fall edition. He then decided to retire and posted an emotional note on his social media accounts but later changed his mind.

Gametube @GametubeI After failing to qualify for the finals, Suk posted about his retirement plans on Weibo.



— in 2021, TC bought him from 4 AM for $820K

— in 2022, TEC bought him from TC for $800K



PMGC 2020 - The Gunslinger

PEL 2021 Finals - MVP

1/2 After failing to qualify for the finals, Suk posted about his retirement plans on Weibo.— in 2021, TC bought him from 4 AM for $820K— in 2022, TEC bought him from TC for $800KPMGC 2020 - The Gunslinger PEL 2021 Finals - MVP1/2 https://t.co/iFfFx3iruY

Suk will start his new journey with Weibo Gaming and aim to regain the impressive form he is known for to qualify for the 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship Turkey. The organization today also signed former STE pro Song "DaoShi" Jiantao to their roster.

Poll : 0 votes