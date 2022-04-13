What are the allegations against Legends of Runeterra pro Swim?

Swim “swimstrim”, Legends of Runeterra pro player for Evil Geniuses, has recently been the target of several allegations by his ex-girlfriend and streamer Amy “Amwe.” A 43-page document was recently published on the streamer’s Twitter, detailing the conduct which she alleges the streamer was responsible for during their time together.

It features a wealth of chat screenshots of the two and highlights the history of manipulation that Swim allegedly put Amwe through.

Trigger warning: Mentions of emotional, s*xual, drug abuse, eating disorders, and mental illness may appear.

What was Swim accused of by Amwe?

A recent stream from Swim had him talking about something he was feeling guilty about, but he kept things incredibly vague. After this, Amwe took to Twitter with a massive document, entitled “My experience with Swim.”

Amwe noted on Twitter that she was pressured to post this publicly by her abuser and that she did not originally intend to release it at the time. According to the streamer, he publicly named her in a now-deleted VOD, which seemed to have forced her hand.

"On the 11th of April, Swim decided to go live and talk more about what made him feel bad. The VOD was deleted but some of my friends got it saved. He decided to name me. He did name me in front of 1300+ people. Not only he made this case public, but talked about me and gave my identity to all of his viewers."

In the document, Amwe said she never threatened the streamer with going public about their relationship, but this was ultimately the result of his VOD.

Mogwai @MegaMogwai



You have my full support. Thank you for sharing this, it can and will prevent damage in the future. @baemwe We've never spoken before, but I just want to say i'm really sorry you went through all this.You have my full support. Thank you for sharing this, it can and will prevent damage in the future. @baemwe We've never spoken before, but I just want to say i'm really sorry you went through all this. You have my full support. Thank you for sharing this, it can and will prevent damage in the future.

In the document, she details an enormous amount of abuse that came from Swim's hands, where he allegedly s*xually assaulted her, and would often gaslight her, as well as emotionally abuse her.

In the document, Amwe made it clear when things began to feel uncomfortable for her, citing an incident when the streamer would push her to turn the video on during Discord calls. Furthermore, he would always coax her on camera.

"He would ask insistently for me to turn the camera on, without me wanting to do it and expressing it."

The Evil Geniuses’ streamer was already aware that Amwe had a history of s*xual abuse, and still pushed and cajoled her into doing what he wanted. She accused him of gaslighting her as well. According to her, anytime she would try and call the streamer out for his actions, he would make it about him or cry to get sympathy.

"No, he didn’t r*pe me. He did other things though."

Amwe made it clear that she was not r*ped by Swim, but stated that he would assault her.

Amy the Amazonian 🔜 PAX East @coL_Amazonian



You're brave as hell, and you coming forward will hopefully prevent this from happening again. @baemwe Thank you for posting this. I'm sorry that you had to go through this, and it's awful how Swim reacted by trying to rally his community against you preemptively.You're brave as hell, and you coming forward will hopefully prevent this from happening again. @baemwe Thank you for posting this. I'm sorry that you had to go through this, and it's awful how Swim reacted by trying to rally his community against you preemptively.You're brave as hell, and you coming forward will hopefully prevent this from happening again.

She made her problems with depression, anxiety, and eating disorders clear, and this made it easy for Swim to emotionally manipulate her.

Furthermore, Amwe alleged that he would often blame some of his actions on a possible undiagnosed mental illness, and use it as an excuse for his poor treatment of his then-girlfriend.

She stated that despite being aware of her problems with eating disorders, he would push her and also pressure her to try new things.

"He insisted so many times, saying I would understand him better that eventually I did, despite telling him that even if I changed my mind about how I view the use of L**, I wasn’t sure I wanted to try, especially not the first time I came to the US and visit him."

Within the document, there are also accusations of drug abuse, specifically L**. Amwe also claimed to know that she’s not the only person who's faced his conduct, so she felt a need to speak out. However, she is not seeking legal action. The streamer believes that Swim needs help and should face the consequences of his actions.

"Also, I don’t want Swim to be in jail. I do think he seriously needs help and is ill though. That doesn’t take back the fact he is a predator to me. When you do something wrong, you need to face consequences, and may the support and spotlight he gets be the price for that."

Callonetta also went further, gathering several people’s stories of their experiences and interactions with Swim, some anonymous and others public. Many of those stories echo Amwe’s allegations of abuse and manipulation.

Another streamer, Silverfuse, alleged that the streamer was trying to manipulate them to help him get out of the situation he found himself in. The allegations against the streamer are quite serious, but as of this moment, his esports org, Evil Geniuses, has not made any public announcement regarding the allegations.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul