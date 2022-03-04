Investigation into Alexander Zverev over domestic abuse allegations is ongoing: ATP chairman

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi recently provided an update on the ongoing investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Alexander Zverev. The Italian revealed that the ATP have engaged an independent third party with "expertise in this area" to assist with the investigation.

In October last year, the ATP announced it had launched an investigation into the German over allegations made by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova. The tour announced it would be investigating allegations specifically concerning the 2019 Shanghai Masters tournament.

In interviews with Ben Rothenberg for The Racquet magazine in 2020 and Slate in 2021, Sharypova outlined instances of alleged physical and mental abuse by the German. The Slate article has been temporarily removed due to Zverev obtaining an emergency court injuction. The World No. 3 has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Slate @Slate Zverev has “unequivocally” denied the allegations. He’s sought an injunction in German court against Slate and Rothenberg, declaring the allegations are false and there is no investigation or criminal complaint against him. Zverev has “unequivocally” denied the allegations. He’s sought an injunction in German court against Slate and Rothenberg, declaring the allegations are false and there is no investigation or criminal complaint against him. https://t.co/YsZAo7IW3I

In an interview with Spox, as quoted by Ubitennis, Gaudenzi provided an update on the investigation and admitted that the process has highlighted areas in which the ATP must improve.

“The investigation is ongoing," Gaudenzi said. "We have engaged an independent third party with expertise in this area to assist us in the investigative process. I cannot comment on the details of the investigation as of now, but I can say that we have more information available when the investigation is complete. I can say that this is all new territory for us as an organization. It has shown us areas in which we have some catching up to do and need to do more in the future."

"I’m glad that last year together with an external expert we did a very thorough review on safety and security issues and as a result we have received a number of recommendations to ensure that all children and adults involved in professional tennis are safe and free from abuse. Building on these recommendations will be a great focus," Gaudenzi added.

Alexander Zverev to lead Germany against Brazil in Davis Cup qualifiers

Alexander Zverev during a tie in the 2018 Davis Cup World Group

Alexander Zverev will play in Germany's Davis Cup qualifying tie against Brazil in Rio on 4-5 March. The 24-year-old is scheduled to face Thiago Seyboth Wild on the first day and Thiago Monteiro on the second day.

The German was disqualified from last week's Mexican Open in Acapulco for unsportsmanlike conduct during his opening-round doubles loss alongside Marcelo Melo. Following the match, he repeatedly hit umpire Alessandro Germani's chair with his racket and verbally abused the official after disagreeing with a line call in the match tie-break.

Lorenzo Carini @LolloCarini00

France-Ecuador

Spain-Romania

Finland-Belgium

USA-Colombia

Netherlands-Canada

Brazil-Germany

Slovakia-Italy

Australia-Hungary

Norway-Kazakhstan

Sweden-Japan

Argentina-Czech Republic

Korea Rep.-Austria Davis Cup Qualifiers (4/5 March)France-EcuadorSpain-RomaniaFinland-BelgiumUSA-ColombiaNetherlands-CanadaBrazil-GermanySlovakia-ItalyAustralia-HungaryNorway-KazakhstanSweden-JapanArgentina-Czech RepublicKorea Rep.-Austria Davis Cup Qualifiers (4/5 March)🇫🇷France-Ecuador🇪🇨🇪🇸Spain-Romania🇷🇴🇫🇮Finland-Belgium🇧🇪🇺🇸USA-Colombia🇨🇴🇳🇱Netherlands-Canada🇨🇦🇧🇷Brazil-Germany🇩🇪🇸🇰Slovakia-Italy🇮🇹🇦🇺Australia-Hungary🇭🇺🇳🇴Norway-Kazakhstan🇰🇿🇸🇪Sweden-Japan🇯🇵🇦🇷Argentina-Czech Republic🇨🇿🇰🇷Korea Rep.-Austria🇦🇹

Edited by Arvind Sriram