What are the allegations against Russell Brand?  Comedian and streamer responds to s*xual assault news

Renowned British actor, comedian, and now a streamer, Russell Brand (48), is currently grappling with some serious accusations of s*xual assault and emotional abuse, spanning both the United Kingdom and the United States. The streamer endured an extensive investigation by the British media, which unearthed at least four individuals who stepped forward, alleging misconduct on Russell's part.

It's important to mention that this isn't the first instance where Russell has faced such accusations. The first incident of alleged sexual harassment (without charges) came to public attention in 2007 when Australian singer Dannii Minogue accused Brand of such behavior.

Here are the four women who have accused Russell Brand of s*xual and emotional harassment

The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 have jointly conducted an in-depth investigation that includes recorded confessions from at least four women (unnamed) who have come forward to accuse Russell Brand:

A woman claims Russell r*ped her in his Los Angeles home without protection, with medical records confirming her visit to a r*pe crisis center the same day as per the publication.

In the UK, a second woman accused Russell of assaulting her at age 16, describing an emotionally abusive relationship (Russell was in his 30s) where he called her "the child," displaying gr**ming-like behavior in hindsight.

A third woman alleged s*xual assault by Russell while working together in LA. She said that she told him to stop, and when he did, he became angry and threatened legal action if she spoke about it.

The fourth woman alleged both s*xual assault and physical and emotional abuse by Brand in the UK.

How did Russell Brand respond to the accusations?

Russell Brand, who is pretty active on both YouTube and the streaming site Rumble, took to the respective platforms to post a brief video addressing the accusations. The actor vehemently rejected such allegations. He said:

"I have received two extremely disturbing letters, an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

He added:

"Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather rogue attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."

YouTube and Rumble's response

Both YouTube and Rumble have responded promptly to the allegations, though their actions have been quite distinct. YouTube announced they would bar Russell Brand from earning advertising revenue due to a violation of their creator responsibility policy.

Rumble, a streaming platform associated with far-right content, released a statement indicating that Russell will be permitted to stream freely and monetize his content until the investigations are completed or he faces formal charges.

The streaming platform expressed its discontent with recent actions against Russell in a letter to the UK parliament, objecting to what they see as censorship without conclusive charges.