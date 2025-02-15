What are Dark Ages in Civilization 7?

Dark Ages in Civilization 7 are an important component that players need to understand if they want to recover from a weak start in their campaign. Achieving a golden age in an act of the narrative allows you to smoothly progress into the next phase, but it is not easy to achieve.

Ad

Dark Ages provides an alternative of sorts, offering an additional layer of decision-making to their in-game strategy. Players can even model their playstyles around this concept.

This article guides you on the concept of Dark Ages in Civilization 7.

Understanding Dark Ages in Civilization 7

The three acts in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

There are a total of three Ages players will need to go through in Civilization 7 — Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern. To successfully transition into the next stage, they will need to hit a victory condition in the preceding period before its Age timer reaches 100%. Acts have Legacy paths, four of them (Economic, Cultural, Militaristic, Science) to be exact. Players must complete objectives and milestones in any one path to progress forward.

Ad

Trending

Completely filling a Legacy Path in a particular act will start its Golden Age. Doing so unlocks some advantages for the next phase. For example, if players unlock the economic Golden Age, the towns that were converted into cities won't be reverted in the next stage, which would otherwise be the case.

However, if they are unable to hit even one milestone in a path, the game gives them the option to choose a Dark Age Legacy in the next phase. These provide essential benefits along with some penalties. For example, achieving an Economic Exploration Dark Age will provide +100% production and Gold towards Rail Stations and Ports along with a +1 resource slot in all settlements, but with the caveat of -25% culture. Note that only one Dark or Golden Age can be chosen.

Ad

Antiquity Dark Ages

Antiquity Age Egypt in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

These are the Dark Ages in Civilization 7 you can choose from the Antiquity Age.

Ad

Dark Ages Buffs Penalties Cultural Missionaries have +1 Charge, +1 movement -3 Happiness once you find a religion. Doubled if the region doesn't follow yours. Scientific Random Technology boost every 5 turns -50% Science Military Acquire 3 packed cavalry armies with siege Lose all existing armies and settlements except for your capital Economic Naval Commanders acquire a charge to create a new settlement for every 2 levels earned Settlers cost +100%

Ad

Exploration Dark Ages

Exploration Age Abbasid in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Just like Antiquity, failing to acquire milestones in any Exploration phase Legacy path (intentionally or unintentionally) will give you the choice to acquire a Dark Age in the next stage of your Civilization.

Ad

Dark Ages Buffs Penalties Cultural Explorers acquire +1 movement speed and unearth Artifacts 50% faster. -50% influence. Scientific Flight unlocks with Combustion. All airplanes cost +50% more. Militaristic Acquire +2 levels on all commanders. New ones start with 2 additional levels. All military units cost +25% more. Economic +100% production and Gold towards Rail Stations and Ports. All settlements receive +1 resource slot. -25% culture

Ad

This was a basic walkthrough on the Dark Ages in Civilization 7.

Also, check out our other Civilization 7 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.