What are Dark Ages in Civilization 7?

By Meet Soni
Modified Feb 15, 2025 19:53 GMT
Cover
Exploring the concept of Dark Ages in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Dark Ages in Civilization 7 are an important component that players need to understand if they want to recover from a weak start in their campaign. Achieving a golden age in an act of the narrative allows you to smoothly progress into the next phase, but it is not easy to achieve.

Dark Ages provides an alternative of sorts, offering an additional layer of decision-making to their in-game strategy. Players can even model their playstyles around this concept.

This article guides you on the concept of Dark Ages in Civilization 7.

Understanding Dark Ages in Civilization 7

The three acts in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)
The three acts in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

There are a total of three Ages players will need to go through in Civilization 7 — Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern. To successfully transition into the next stage, they will need to hit a victory condition in the preceding period before its Age timer reaches 100%. Acts have Legacy paths, four of them (Economic, Cultural, Militaristic, Science) to be exact. Players must complete objectives and milestones in any one path to progress forward.

Completely filling a Legacy Path in a particular act will start its Golden Age. Doing so unlocks some advantages for the next phase. For example, if players unlock the economic Golden Age, the towns that were converted into cities won't be reverted in the next stage, which would otherwise be the case.

However, if they are unable to hit even one milestone in a path, the game gives them the option to choose a Dark Age Legacy in the next phase. These provide essential benefits along with some penalties. For example, achieving an Economic Exploration Dark Age will provide +100% production and Gold towards Rail Stations and Ports along with a +1 resource slot in all settlements, but with the caveat of -25% culture. Note that only one Dark or Golden Age can be chosen.

Antiquity Dark Ages

Antiquity Age Egypt in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)
Antiquity Age Egypt in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

These are the Dark Ages in Civilization 7 you can choose from the Antiquity Age.

Dark AgesBuffsPenalties
CulturalMissionaries have +1 Charge, +1 movement-3 Happiness once you find a religion. Doubled if the region doesn't follow yours.
ScientificRandom Technology boost every 5 turns-50% Science
Military Acquire 3 packed cavalry armies with siegeLose all existing armies and settlements except for your capital
EconomicNaval Commanders acquire a charge to create a new settlement for every 2 levels earnedSettlers cost +100%
Exploration Dark Ages

Exploration Age Abbasid in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)
Exploration Age Abbasid in Civilization 7 (Image via 2K)

Just like Antiquity, failing to acquire milestones in any Exploration phase Legacy path (intentionally or unintentionally) will give you the choice to acquire a Dark Age in the next stage of your Civilization.

Dark AgesBuffsPenalties
CulturalExplorers acquire +1 movement speed and unearth Artifacts 50% faster.-50% influence.
ScientificFlight unlocks with Combustion.All airplanes cost +50% more.
MilitaristicAcquire +2 levels on all commanders. New ones start with 2 additional levels.All military units cost +25% more.
Economic+100% production and Gold towards Rail Stations and Ports. All settlements receive +1 resource slot.-25% culture
This was a basic walkthrough on the Dark Ages in Civilization 7.

