What is Artifice Armor in Destiny 2?

Artifice Armor is one of the many armor types that players will come across in Destiny 2. Although they fall under the Legendary Armor category, they're slightly different.

Destiny 2, in essence, is a game where creating a proper character build is of the utmost importance. Yes, it can be played without paying too much attention to a build.

That would, however, reduce the efficiency of a player in mid- to high-level activities, making it unnecessarily difficult for them. Artifice Armor plays a vital role when it comes to build crafting because it gives players a certain degree of freedom during the process.

How does Artifice Armor work in Destiny 2?

Most Legendary Armor pieces in Destiny 2 come with four mod slots. The first slot is always reserved for stat mods. The remaining three slots are reserved mods that enhance gameplay performance.

In the case of Artifice Armor, there is an additional mod slot. Prior to the Lightfall expansion, this slot could be used to equip an extra combat-style mod, but now players can only use a minor stat boost mod on it.

But then again, some players might question that many raid-specific armor pieces also have an additional mod slot on them, so what is the difference between these two?

The only difference is that the final slot on the armor pieces received from the raids is reserved for raid-specific mods.

For example, an armor piece that drops from the Garden of Salvation raid will have an additional slot for mods that work in the Garden of Salvation raid only. This makes them behave like any other regular Legendary Armor piece in any activity.

When it comes to the Artifice Armor pieces, the first two slots are reserved for stat mods. The only difference is that the stat mods in the second slot provide a +3 bonus to a stat of choice, but they don't cost any additional armor points.

The remaining three slots are reserved for combat-style mods like the other Legendary Armor pieces.

How to get Artifice Armor in Destiny 2

Artifice Armor drops from dungeons in Destiny 2. To get these armor pieces, players will have to farm these dungeons on Master difficulty. Despite there being five dungeons in the game, only three drop Artifice Armor.

These dungeons are as follows:

Dualtiy (Introduced during the Season of the Haunted)

Grasp of Avarice (Introduced in the 30th Anniversary expansion)

Spire of the Watcher (Introduced in the Season of the Seraph)

Players can choose to farm any of the encounters in the aforementioned dungeons for Artifice Armor.

However, there's no guarantee that they'll receive the said armor pieces anytime soon, as the encounter loot pools contain dungeon-specific weapons as well!

Other than the three activities mentioned above, no other activities drop Artifice Armor. Given that there's a new dungeon scheduled to go live in the Season of the Deep, that could turn out to be a new source for Artifice Armor.

