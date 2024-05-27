What is the best TOTS XI in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

With Team of the Season rosters from all the top five leagues in Europe now being live in Ultimate Team, fans are wondering who makes it into the best TOTS XI in EA FC 24. These new items are extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch, especially due to the addition of an extra PlayStyle+ compared to cards from previous promos.

While price is not always indicative of how well a player performs in-game, all the cards included in the best TOTS XI in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team are rather expensive. These items are highly sought-after due to their abilities in the current meta of the game, with some being worth well over five million coins.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. It only includes Team of the Season items from the top five leagues.

Trending

This is the best TOTS XI in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

PlayStyles are a new addition to the game this season, allowing players to perform better than what their stats suggest. With how strong these new traits are, it comes as no surprise that Team of the Season cards are overpowered due to their three PlayStyle+. This makes the best TOTS XI in EA FC 24 even more impressive.

This is the best team in the game (Image via EA Sports)

This list includes players based on the 4321 formation, which is by far the most meta and popular formation in EA FC 24 this year. This includes three attackers, one defensive midfielder, one box-to-box midfielder, and one attacking midfielder, along with the defensive backline.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK):

While players like Gregor Kobel and Alisson are certainly amazing as well, the PSG shot-stopper is the preferred man in goal for many professional gamers and casuals alike.

Theo Hernandez (LB):

When it comes to the left-back position, there are two clear contenders for this position. While TOTS Moments Alphonso Davies is rather appealing as well, the 97-rated Theo Hernandez card is better and more capable defensively, earning him a spot in the list of best TOTS XI in EA FC 24.

Virgil van Dijk (CB):

It comes as no surprise that the Liverpool FC defender is the best center-back in the game yet again. His special cards are always elite-tier on the virtual pitch, and this 97-rated item is no different. When building the best TOTS XI in EA FC 24, VVD is an undeniable inclusion.

Yan-Aurel Bisseck (CB):

This is arguably the most underrated player in this list. The German defender from Inter is 93-rated overall but can dominate any attacker in-game. He is even taller than Van Dijk and possesses 90 pace as well.

Jeremie Frimpong (RB):

Bayer Leverkusen have had an incredible season in Europe, losing only one game and winning two titles. They have received several Team of the Season items, but their right-back Jeremie Frimpong makes it into the best TOTS XI in EA FC 24 due to his pace, dribbling, defending, and 5-star skill moves.

Jude Bellingham (CM):

The new Real Madrid signing has had an impeccable debut season for his new club, winning the league and being one of their most consistent goal contributors. His 97-rated TOTS item is the best midfielder in the game and will play the role of attacking CM in this formation.

Federico Valverde (CM):

The Uruguayan superstar has received a 96-rated item as part of La Liga TOTS and is by far one of the most versatile and overpowered midfielders. He will play the role of a defensive midfielder in this formation.

Vitinha (CM):

This Portuguese midfielder from PSG Vitinha has also received a 96-rated item with 5-star skills and a 5-star weak foot. His well-balanced stats in all aspects of the game make him the perfect box-to-box player in the best TOTS XI in EA FC 24.

Vinicius Junior (LCF):

The Brazilian superstar has been among the most lethal attackers in the world for the past few seasons, and his latest 96-rated item showcases his abilities in-game as well. He has 5-star skills, a 5-star weak foot, and the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle, making him the perfect player for the LCF spot.

Kylian Mbappe (RCF):

When choosing the best TOTS XI in EA FC 24, it comes as no surprise that the best attacker in the game makes it into the team. Mbappe is always overpowered on the virtual pitch, and his Team of the Season card is even better than his Team of the Year item.

Erling Haaland (ST):

In the current aerial-based meta of the game, Erling Haaland is the perfect striker. Not only is he extremely tall, but he also has the aerial+ PlayStyle, making him an unstoppable force in the air. He also has rapid pace, almost perfect shooting, and a 5-star weak foot.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!