What are Camerupt's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Camerupt is a Fire/Ground-type Pokemon that is currently featured as a three-star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO.

This Pokemon, which evolves from Numel, was originally introduced during Generation III in the Hoenn region. It has also since received a Mega Evolution form, increasing the Pocket Monster's power and prestige even more.

Pokemon GO trainers need not be too intimidated by Camerupt, so long as they know the mon's weaknesses. Here's how to properly counter and take down Camerupt.

Camerupt's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Unless a player is over Level 30 in Pokemon GO, they probably don't stand a very good chance of defeating the Camerupt Raid Boss by themselves.

Being a dual Fire/Ground-type, Camerupt is resistant against Fairy, Electric, Bug, Fire, Steel, and Poison-type attacks. Fortunately, the Pokemon is weak against Ground and Water-type moves.

Whether a trainer is taking on the tier-three raid by their themselves or with the help of some friends, they'll need to bring the right Pokemon to use in battle. Ideally a player should use a dual Ground/Water-type to deal the most effective damage when facing the Raid Boss. Of course, not every player will have a strong Pokemon that has been assigned these types.

No need to worry, there are several different Pocket Monsters that can be utilized against Camerupt. Here are the best options to use when battling it:

Swampert

Gyarados

Rhyperior

Kingler

Therian Landorus

Blastoise

Feraligatr

Lapras

Upon defeating Camerupt, trainers will receive an opportunity at catching the Fire/Ground type powerhouse. Players will want to make sure they give their best attempt at capturing this mon, as it will serve them well in future battles.

