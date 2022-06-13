What can you do with Bell vouchers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players often have to engage in trades as part of the game. They can buy and sell a wide variety of items in the game which can have many different kinds of utilities. However, players can only trade using the in-game currency called Bells.

Players are always on the lookout for more Bells in New Horizons, and there are various methods by which they can acquire these Bells. One of these methods is using Bell vouchers in the Nintendo life-simulation title. Here's how players can use Bell vouchers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Bell vouchers are a useful redeemable item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bell vouchers are redeemable items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that were added to the game back in May 2020. Players can use Bell vouchers to redeem Bells in the game. To do so, players must first get their hands on the redeemable item in New Horizons.

Players can obtain Bell vouchers in New Horizons in exchange for 500 Nook Miles. As a prerequisite, players must first upgrade Resident Services to a complete building and unlock the entire range of Nook Miles+ and its rewards systems. Once this has been done, players can go ahead and purchase Bell vouchers. Players can also choose to stack Bell vouchers for future use since they can store these items in their inventory.

Once players have gotten their hands on as many Bell vouchers as they require, they can proceed to convert them into Bells. Converting Bell vouchers into Bells is quite simple. All players need to do is head into the Resident Services building and redeem them at Nook Stop.

Alternatively, players can even head to Nook's Cranny and sell their single Bell voucher or stack of Bell vouchers to Timmy and Tommy Nook, who will offer them a reasonable price for the same. Players can earn approximately 3,000 Bells from each Bell voucher that they sell, so Bell vouchers are often considered an easy way of making Bells in the game.

Players have often wondered why the community prefers to convert their Nook Miles into Bell vouchers instead of Nook Mile Tickets (NMT) when it comes to earning more Bells since NMTs yield a higher price than Bell Vouchers.

While Nook Mile Tickets sell for 10,000 Bells each, players prefer to convert Bell vouchers to Bells instead. This is because Bell vouchers cost 300 Nook Miles, whereas Nook Mile Tickets will cost players 2000 Miles each. Naturally, it is more profitable for players to invest in Bell vouchers rather than Nook Mile Tickets.

Bell vouchers are a quick and efficient way to earn Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players prefer converting their Nook Miles into Bell vouchers if they do not have any immediate use for them in the game since Bells always come in handy while playing New Horizons. Furthermore, each Bell voucher can yield a player thousands of Bells, so they are quite popular within the New Horizons community.

