What is the Chinese Super Server in League of Legends?

The Chinese Super Server is the most prominent and well-known League of Legends server in China. With a population of over 1.4 billion people, the game has a big following in the country, and its Super Server is largely regarded as one of the finest in terms of quality by players worldwide.

Given that China is also one of the world's largest nations, gamers may have originally encountered challenges such as lag, latency, and consistent connections. To avoid this problem, the region has been allotted 29 active servers!

Considering that the country is the largest market for League of Legends, it only makes sense for the game developers to have numerous servers for the region to effectively serve its players.

Since the start of League of Legends in general, the Korean region has been probably the most potent due to overwhelming domination on the worldwide scene, while also consistently producing top-tier talent. The only region that has been able to challenge LCK teams' supremacy is China, which is home to the LPL (League of Legends Proving Grounds).

As of today, the Chinese region boasts three World Championship-winning teams: IG in 2018, FPX in 2019, and EDG in 2021. The Chinese Super Server has made significant contributions, allowing the top professional players to absorb the aggressive playstyle that the region is famous for.

League of Legends Chinese Super Server's requirements and eligibility

Given that the Chinese Super Server includes the best of the best players in terms of quality, it stands to reason that certain criteria must be satisfied before someone can get access.

The League of Legends Chinese Super Server has the following rules and regulations for players to follow:

To be eligible for participation, a player must be ranked higher than Diamond-2 on any of the Chinese region's other servers.

Because being on this server is a privilege, players are expected to be regularly active. If a person is found to be playing less than 24 games each month, they are instantly booted from the server.

Players who are rated lower than they were the prior month are also booted off the server in an effort to maintain the quality.

What is the playstyle of the players in the Chinese Super Server?

The Chinese Super Server hosts the world's most aggressive playstyle, which is a result of allowing only the finest players to play on it. However, the sort of gamers present is also a consideration.

The League of Legends Chinese Super Server is well-known for housing some of the world's top OTPs (one-trick players). Furthermore, the playstyle and meta in are completely distinct from the various regions throughout the world.

The server is also well known for its aggressive gameplay and never-ending skirmishes. Players in it like to continually fight and limit testing as much as possible.

While skirmishing champions like Lee Sin may not represent the global meta, he completely dominates games on the Chinese Super Server.

Also, given that the minimum qualification for entry for Chinese Server is Diamond 2 or above, even Iron-Silver players on this server are more than capable of having mechanics that would be similar to a Master or Challenger-level player in other regions.

The Chinese Super Server perfectly portrays the actual LPL playstyle. It's easy to see why the professional teams are known for being aggressive/skirmish oriented. With players from this region well-known for being unpredictable, this makes them ultimately fascinating and intriguing to follow.

Do professional League of Legends players play on the Chinese Super Server?

Professional players, particularly those competing in the LPL or boot-camping in China, are usually not inclined to play on this server unless they are from non-Chinese regions or want a different playstyle.

Professional players are frequently known to be dissatisfied with the level of solo-queue quality. The Chinese Super Server is initially one that can easily be classified as Solo-Queue on stimulants, making it unappealing to professionals who are primarily looking for high-quality practice.

Instead, LPL professional players frequently decide to play on another server or on one that is home to LCK gamers, the Korean server, which is perhaps the best in terms of quality.

The Korean Solo Queue playstyle is well-known for being one of the greatest in terms of macro/micro and mechanics of an average high elo player. This makes the server all the more desirable for extracting quality practice time.

Having said that, professional players from all over the world sometimes do tend to play on the Chinese Server. When the nation hosted the League of Legends 2020 Worlds Championship, the Super Server became notable for being totally crowded with top professional and solo-queue players from across the world.

Overall, the Chinese Super Server is one of the world's most distinctive League of Legends servers. While playing on it has various advantages and disadvantages, it never fails to provide fascinating and thrilling matchups that keep fans at the edge of their seats.

