League of Legends LCK 2022 Spring Split Week 2 results: T1 continues domination, HLE suffers further defeats

The second week of League of Legends 2022 Spring Split has officially come to an end after several blockbuster and nail-biting games. However, among everything that has happened, the most important one to consider is T1's victory as the side continues to dominate the LCK. Unfortunately, HLE's superteam faltered, failing to see similar results, and ended up suffering even more defeats.

Which team’s standings surprise you the most? 🤔 2023 #LCK SPRING WEEK 2 STANDINGSThere’s only 1 undefeated team remaining! Here are the team & POG standings after 2 weeks of play!Which team’s standings surprise you the most? 🤔 2023 #LCK SPRING WEEK 2 STANDINGSThere’s only 1 undefeated team remaining! Here are the team & POG standings after 2 weeks of play!Which team’s standings surprise you the most? 🤔 https://t.co/OMeMbZQD9Q

Dplus KIA is also doing quite well and is definitely the second-best team after T1. In fact, there is a strong possibility that in a few weeks' time, the former will match the latter in terms of quality and standard of play.

Standings and team overview after Week 2 of League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split

The standings after Week 2 of League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split are:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses T1 4 4 0 Dplus KIA 4 3 1 Gen.G 4 3 1 LSB 4 3 1 KT 4 2 2 Brion 4 2 2 HLE 4 1 3 DRX 4 1 3 Nongshim Redforce 4 1 3 KDF 4 0 4

It is quite clear that T1 is the best team in the league by a massive margin. What makes them so good is that they feature the only roster that saw no changes during the League of Legends LCK off-season.

Obviously, that makes sense since this lineup reached the finals of every tournament in 2022. However, the fact that no changes were made to the roster means that T1 works like a well-oiled machine. Since the player quality is so good on this team, their games almost feel effortless.

Dplus KIA, however, has showcased massive improvements up until now. Even though the team lost to T1, there is no doubt that they offered resistance. In fact, this is the only squad in League of Legends LCK that has the skill ceiling to defeat T1.

The introduction of both Deft and Canna has worked wonders for Dplus Kia, and Showmaker and Canyon are once again back in form. In due time, the squad will perform even better and will become one of the contenders for a major international trophy this year.

Gen.G, unfortunately, has not been as dominant as they were back in 2022. Ruler's absence is quite apparent, even though Peyz has been trying his absolute best. The team will probably not win anything, but there is a chance that Gen.G might present some upsets in the upper half of the table.

The problem with League of Legends LCK is that all games are best-of-threes. Therefore, even if the team is able to take one game away from a side like T1 or Dplus KIA, ultimately it will be pointless as the latter squads will always have counter-picks.

LCK @LCK T1 BOT LANE IS BACK IN THE KITCHEN #LCK T1 BOT LANE IS BACK IN THE KITCHEN #LCK https://t.co/hAhkIepYc6

In any case, it is now time to discuss HLE, a squad that seems to be in an absolutely disastrous condition. They have three world-champion players on the roster, but their jungler Clid hasn't performed well.

He has cost HLE games as his decision-making and game sense seem to have been behind the team's downfall. It would be a surprise for the community if HLE continues with Clid after the 2022 Spring Split. Lastly, Brion shocked fans by putting up some strong fights, despite having one of the worst rosters in League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split.

Brion is turning up in games in magical fashion, catching some of the best teams off-guard. So it will be interesting to witness if Brion is able to cause some form of upset as the weeks progress.

