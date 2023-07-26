What is Civil Harassment Protection Order? YouTuber Twomad charged after a woman claims he s*xually assaulted her on multiple occasions

YouTuber Muudea Sedik, also known as Twomad (22), is currently facing significant legal troubles as Isabella Montagna (19), a cosplayer, has leveled serious allegations against him. According to reports (Passionfruit.it), Montagna has filed for a Civil Harassment Protection Order against the content creator. The accusations include multiple instances s*xual assault.

For those wondering, the Civil Harassment Protection Order is simply a restraining order levied on the perpetrator that legally binds him to steer clear of the individual seeking protection (the petitioner).

Disclaimer: This article contains descriptions of s*xual assault that could be triggering to some readers

She received a temporary restraining order against him pending a court date on July 28.



It's worth noting that Twomad's legal issues have surfaced just a few weeks after initial allegations of s*xual assault (SA) and concerning online behavior were made against him by a Twitter user (@GlocksGoldi) last month. Here is a screen recording of the conversation shared:

Goldibell @GlocksGoldi spam from twomad after I blocked him for sa'ing me, he made 6 burner numbers after this to also spam me on as well as instagram accounts and a twitter account. if you want proof i have all of it just ask you can see him send texts actively at the end of this clip pic.twitter.com/I2G2bJfSpI

What are the latest charges made against YouTuber Twomad?

According to the available documents about the recent allegations against Twomad, Isabella Montagna stated that she first met the YouTuber online in October 2021, shortly after she turned 18. She claimed to have visited the content creator's house in December of the same year, alleging that she was offered marijuana before being coerced into engaging in non-consensual oral s*x.

A section of the documents reads:

"After ensuring her that he “wouldn’t take any s*xual advance” towards her and just “wanted to apologize.” After giving her some marijuana, he “pulled out his p*nis and demanded that [she] give him oral s*x.” Though she refused, he allegedly “placed himself between [her] and the door and began to get enraged.” Fearing for her safety, Montagna says she obliged “against [her] will.”

This is one of many instances of s*xual assault, as reported by the alleged victim. These additional instances reportedly involve Twomad tackling her and groping her br**sts without her consent.

The content creator also reportedly sent Montagna a document/contract in which he promised not to make any sexual advances toward her. This aligns with the tweet made by Twitter user @GlocksGoldi last month.

According to Montagna, the YouTube star made multiple attempts to reach out to her through various phone numbers and fake accounts, which resulted in her experiencing episodes of depression, anxiety, and self-harm.

Has the YouTuber responded?

Despite the gravity of the allegations against him, Twomad has been notably active on his Twitter account, posting various incoherent tweets that seem entirely unrelated and out of context. This behavior has raised eyebrows and added to the complexity of the situation, as it may impact public perception and the ongoing investigation.

Here are some of the relevant posts:

literally🗿🚗 @twomad just remembered cute memory from elementsry school awwww

literally🗿🚗 @twomad twomad official comment: I’ve been in the hills ducking dudes.

Twitter user Steven Asarch (@IAmAsarch) was among the first to share the news on the platform and has since attempted to reach out to Twomad for comments. According to Asarch, the content creator simply said:

"In case of negative press, gorlami, and im literally driving”

In a request for comment, he responded “In case of negative press, gorlami, and im literally driving,”



The legal proceedings will likely involve thorough investigations, evidence gathering, testimonies, and expert opinions to determine the truth behind the allegations and establish accountability. Further news regarding the case is expected in the coming days/weeks.