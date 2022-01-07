What is the current player count for Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 5?

Battlefield 2042 hasn't lived up to fans' expectations post-Battlefield 5. DICE's latest installment was supposed to be a game-changer, but it hasn't gone the way the studio envisioned.

Since launch, there have been several issues with the title, with many problems related to the game design. Overall, it has been an unsatisfactory launch, and it quickly became one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam.

nxastr0 @nxastr0 Battlefield 2042 is such poor quality that I found Ballons TD 6 and have enjoyed that more - it’s a mobile game…… Battlefield 2042 is such poor quality that I found Ballons TD 6 and have enjoyed that more - it’s a mobile game……

A gulf has been created, and fans of the series have resorted back to Battlefield 4 and 5. Both are not perfect games by any stretch, but the fact that fans are still actively playing both, especially Battlefield 5, says what needs to be known.

Being active multiplayer titles at their cores, what are the player counts for Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 5? Without an ample number of players, matchmaking will take way too much time.

Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 5 still have people playing them

Neither of the two titles has been recent releases, especially when Battlefield 4 is considered. So it's pretty surprising that it still has a significant number of players playing the game.

As for Battlefield 5, it had the second-highest player base of all Battlefield games at the time of writing. The number is not too far behind the player count of Battlefield 2042, the latest release.

Player count for Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 came out in 2013, and it continued the excellent work of the previous releases. Built on the Frostbite Engine, many fans to date claim that those were the golden days of the Battlefield franchise. It comes with certain unique features that have gone missing in the games released since.

Battlefield 4 has a concurrent player count of 1367 players with a daily peak of 1653 players. There could be more users on PC alone, with the game available on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass. Safe to say, the eight-year-old game still has gamers interested.

Player count for Battlefield 5

Battlefield 5, released in November of 2018, is the direct predecessor of Battlefield 2042. It has faced much backlash similar to Battlefield 2042, but it has undergone specific improvements over the last three years.

DICE returned to World War 2 with Battlefield 5, and in some senses, the title can be seen as a direct competitor to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Such has been the abysmal state of Battlefield 2042 that a few days back, Battlefield 5 had more concurrent players than its successor. While Battlefield 2042 has recovered from that debacle, Battlefield 5 still has active lobbies owing to the 7952 players playing at the time of writing.

The daily peak is around 9700 players, almost the same number as the active players of Battlefield 2042.

Also Read Article Continues below

Battlefield 5 is also available on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass. So it's quite likely that the actual number of active players could be even more than that of Battlefield 2042.

Edited by Ravi Iyer