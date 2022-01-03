Will Battlefield 2042 appear on the Xbox Game Pass?

Battlefield 2042 was supposed to take the Battlefield series in a new direction with its release in 2021. However, the actual path it has taken the Battlefield series to is of doom and gloom.

Battlefield 2042 has been a nightmare of a release for both DICE and EA, the opposite of what both companies would have anticipated.

Battlefield 2042 ran into rough waters right after its launch. The entire community has lambasted it for its poor management decisions that have continued since the debacle of Battlefield V, its predecessor.

While the game has won over a few critics, Battlefield 2042 is a big failure if sales numbers and user reviews are considered. In fact, it became one of the worst-reviewed titles post its release.

However, an appearance on the Xbox Game Pass can possibly save the game in the long run.

How Battlefield 2042 could appear on the Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass has been a hit with gamers worldwide. Available on PCs and Xbox consoles, it's a type of rental service.

Gamers pay a one-time fee every month (or for longer periods) to access a vast library of games. Xbox Game Pass has a fantastic collection of titles, with many offerings constantly being added. A significant development has been the addition of EA Play in recent months.

Why does EA Play hold the key for Battlefield 2042's appearance in the Xbox Game Pass?

EA Play is similar to how Xbox Game Pass works, but it's only limited to games produced under Electronic Arts' banner. It's also available on the monthly subscription system, but Xbox Game Pass owners can enjoy the EA Play service at no extra cost.

With EA Play comes new games

Like Xbox Game Pass, EA Play also adds new games released under its banner after a period. The time usually tends to be around one year since the release of said game.

It's also to be noted that Battlefield 2042's predecessor, Battlefield V, is part of EA Play and is available on the Xbox Game Pass.

1 Dead Pixel @1DeadPixel1 @zeteny700 @Xbox_Series_XS Dude, I don't wanna sell my kidney to play 1 ps5 game but on Xbox I have Gamepass Ultimate which saves me so much money. I'm paying 10 dollars a month for $60 games that are fun to play as well. On top of that, Gamepass Ultimate has EA play. So I can also play that stuff too. @zeteny700 @Xbox_Series_XS Dude, I don't wanna sell my kidney to play 1 ps5 game but on Xbox I have Gamepass Ultimate which saves me so much money. I'm paying 10 dollars a month for $60 games that are fun to play as well. On top of that, Gamepass Ultimate has EA play. So I can also play that stuff too.

While there is no confirmation or official news, it's pretty likely that Battlefield 2042 will follow suit and will appear on the Xbox Game Pass. This is purely speculation at this point but based on history and the possible scope of rescuing Battlefield 2042, EA may decide to bring it to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass well before one year.

Why does Battlefield 2042 need to be on the Xbox Game Pass?

In short, Battlefield 2042 has had one of the worst starts of all games released in 2021. It was heavily criticized, and there were instances when players even resorted to playing Battlefield V over it.

While specific problems can be patched in the future, there is no doubt that the game suffers from administrative mismanagement.

As things stand, coming on the Xbox Game Pass will allow Battlefield 2042 to get newer players who will try out the title simply because they won't have to pay a fee. This might be a fantastic way for DICE to showcase whatever changes it hopes to impose over the coming months to repair what has largely been a very poor experience.

