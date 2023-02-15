What is the difference between Levioso and Wingardium Leviosa in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy boasts a respectable number of spells to mess around with, from utility magic to offensive incantations and even for aspects like stealth. Clearly, there is something here for every situation presented in this open-world action-role-playing game from Avalanche Software, which includes the levitation spell Wingardium Levoisa.

However, players will learn another similar charm, simply known as Levioso, very early in the game. This is before Wingardium Levoisa becomes available. But how exactly do the two differ? Is there an advantage to using one over the other?

Wingardium Leviosa is an improvement over Levioso in Hogwarts Legacy

At first glance, both are very obvious levitation charms that can be learned in Hogwarts Legacy. One key distinction between Wingardium Leviosa and Levioso is their targets. The latter allows an individual to lift the target in the air for a brief period of time and is primarily used on living beings like enemies and monsters. This lets the user bombard foes with an array of offensive spells like the standard shots or Expelliarmus.

It can also be used to break through yellow shields that protect foes. Wingardium Leviosa, on the other hand, will enable players to lift and manipulate non-living objects. This includes crates and other heavy things that would be impossible to interact with otherwise. Players can move the levitated object around with this spell, thus being able to control its direction and orientation. It should also go without saying that Levioso will not work on these targets.

However, interestingly, a handful of static objects can be interacted with using this spell, such as the various Sphere Statues around the castle, which will reward players with Field Guide Pages, one of Hogwarts Legacy's many collectibles.

Players will unlock Levioso in the first spell class under Professor Hecat, who teaches Defense Against The Dark Arts. This makes sense as this incantation is more combat-oriented than Wingardium Leviosa. The latter is learned from Professor Garlick during a side mission called Assignment 1. She is a Herbology teacher, so the quest sees players use offense-focused plants in combat, like the Mandrake and Venomous Tentacula.

How many spells are in Hogwarts Legacy?

While many spells are optional, they are needed if players wish to explore and experience everything Hogwarts Legacy has to offer. In total, there will be over two dozen spells up the protagonist's sleeve by the game's end. These include simple utility ones like Revelio and Lumos, which highlight interactive objects in the vicinity and provide a source of light, respectively. However, offensive spells will see the most use, including basic attacks and even elemental ones, like Incendio.

Support incantations are also fundamental to the gameplay design of Hogwarts Legacy, with Protego coming in handy as a parry of sorts. It not only blocks but also allows the protagonist to counterattack with a Stupefy stun move.

Moreover, there are other tamer spells, like Altering, which can enable one to switch between types of Conjurations in the Room of Requirement. The title also offers incantations like Alohomora, which lets gamers pick locks. With a decent variety of options to pick from, players can create setups to approach each combat situation.

Poll : 0 votes