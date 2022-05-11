What are the different editions of Gotham Knights? Pre-order bonus, release date, platforms, and more

Gotham Knights is the upcoming Bat-Family game from Warner Bros. Games, which does not star Batman. Instead, Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin are the controllable characters.

The game has already made some major announcements regarding pre-order bonuses, release dates, and platforms.

As the October 25, 2022, release date gets closer, here's what fans need to know.

What Gotham Knights pre-order bonuses and editions are available?

In a recent gameplay reveal, the game's pre-order bonus was also unveiled. Anyone who pre-orders the game will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle, and it will be available for any edition of the game. It will also be usable by all four characters.

When it comes to the various editions of the upcoming title, there are three versions that players can pick up, each with its own price point and bonus items.

Editions and costs for Gotham Knights

Standard Edition: $70 (Console), $60 (PC)

$70 (Console), $60 (PC) Deluxe Edition: $90 (Console), $80 (PC)

$90 (Console), $80 (PC) Collector’s Edition: $300 (Console), $290 (PC)

As the game does not have cross-play revealed or supported at this time, picking the right platform is essential. The Standard Edition just comes with the game itself, but the Deluxe and Collector's Editions have items that may be of interest to Bat-Family fans.

Deluxe Edition items

Exclusive “Knightwatch by Jim Lee” transmog

Beyond Suitstyle - Batman Beyond-inspired suit

Salvage to create more gear

Boosted Gear

Exclusive Emote

3 Exclusive Suit Colorways

The first Robin, now known as Nightwing, takes to the streets to dispense justice (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Though the Deluxe Edition did come with some very nice in-game cosmetics, the $300 Collector's Edition tops it. That version comes with a physical copy of the game, so Xbox Series S owners will need to buy the game digitally since this version comes with the physical release.

Exclusive Edition items

Everything in the Deluxe Edition

Gotham Knights Exclusive New Guard STatue

LED Book packaging

16-page book

Promethium New Guard transmogs

Jim Lee Certificate of Authenticity

Augmented Reality Talon Key

Map of Gotham City

What platforms can players acquire the game for?

A very recent announcement changed what platforms Gotham Knights would be available on. Initially, the game would be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, this game will no longer feature cross-generation versions. Currently, the game will only be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Batgirl is one of the four characters players can pick up and play in Gotham Knights (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

While this may have upset some fans, development only for the current generation of consoles means the game's quality will not be compromised or dragged down. Development for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One means the visual quality would likely be inferior to what will come due to this change.

Gotham Knights has players in control of one of the four members of the Bat-Family: Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Red Hood (Jason Todd), Robin (Tim Drake), and Batgirl (Barbara Gordon), burdened with the knowledge that Batman has supposedly died.

Set to release on October 25, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), the game will bring action-packed gameplay. The game is for one or two players via online co-op, though there are rumors that it may be expanded to four players instead.

Edited by Shaheen Banu