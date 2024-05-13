What does drinking mayo do in Stardew Valley?

Before the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, Mayonnaise served primarily as a valuable sellable good or could be gifted to some bachelors like Abigail and Emily to unlock their heart events. After the update, ConcernedApe added some new properties to this old item. Consuming Mayo now restores a significant portion of your energy as well as heals. Considering how easy it is to craft Mayonnaise, players were quick to discover a brand new way to blaze through the game.

In this article, we will look at how to craft Mayonnaise, its effects, and whether you should use it in your Stardew Valley playthrough.

Effects of drinking Mayo in Stardew Valley

Drinking Mayo restores energy and health (Image via ConcernedApe)

While previously just a sellable and gifting item, Mayonnaise can now be used to restore 50 energy and 22 hearts. This may not be the best healing item in the game, but considering it requires only one egg and a Mayonnaise Machine, it is a very cost-effective healing item.

Mayonnaise is worth using in your Stardew Valley playthrough as it provides a consistent supply of high quality and energy to let you blaze through the annoying grinding parts of the gameplay.

That said, several characters will have an interesting albeit negative reaction if they spot you consuming mayo. Thus, it is not in your best interest to drink it publicly if you value your reputation and relationships in Stardew Valley.

How to craft Mayonnaise in Stardew Valley

You can craft a jar of Mayo by using an egg and a Mayonnaise Machine (Image via ConcernedApe)

If you’ve decided to use mayo to aid you in your adventure or want to see townsfolk’s reactions, you'll require an egg and a Mayonnaise Machine to craft a jar of mayo:

Obtaining eggs and Mayonnaise Machine

Eggs

The most reliable way to obtain eggs is by raising your own chickens. Build a Coop on your farm and purchase some chickens from Marnie's Ranch.

You can also obtain 12 eggs on Winter 25 during the Feast of the Winter Star festival from Marnie or if you've befriended Shane, you can exchange eggs with him for 1 Calico Egg.

If you’re starting a new playthrough, you can pick the Meadow Farm layout to get two free chickens at the start of the game.

Mayonnaise Machine: This equipment can be crafted using 1 Copper Bar, 1 Earth Crystal, 15 Wood, and 15 Stones.

Copper Bar: Crafted by smelting 5 Copper Ore in the Furnace. Copper Ores can be found in Mine levels 2 to 39.

Crafted by smelting 5 Copper Ore in the Furnace. Copper Ores can be found in Mine levels 2 to 39. Earth Crystal: Found in Mines on levels 1 to 39 or as a drop from Duggies, Haunted Skulls, Wilderness Golems, and Iridium Golems.

Found in Mines on levels 1 to 39 or as a drop from Duggies, Haunted Skulls, Wilderness Golems, and Iridium Golems. Wood: Can be salvaged in the overworld or by using an axe on trees.

Can be salvaged in the overworld or by using an axe on trees. Stones: Can be salvaged in the overworld or by using a pickaxe on rocks.

After obtaining the required items, simply place an egg inside the Mayonnaise Machine by clicking on it. The machine takes around three in-game hours to produce one jar of Mayonnaise in Stardew Valley.

Using different types of eggs produces a different quality or quantity of Mayonnaise:

Ingredient used Quantity Output Normal white or brown egg 1 Normal Large egg 1 Gold Golden egg 3 Gold Duck egg 1 Normal Void egg 1 Normal Dinosaur egg 1 Normal Ostrich egg 10 Silver/Gold/Iridium based on the quality of the Ostrich egg used.

In conclusion, having a stockpile of Mayonnaise in Stardew Valley is a great way to speed up the grinding aspects of the game. It gives you plenty of energy to explore the depths and develop your farm. However, be careful about using it in front of NPCs to avoid harming your reputation.

