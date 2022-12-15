What are Durahealth Containers in High On Life and how to obtain them?

High On Life is slowly becoming one of the most popular releases this December, as it has become one of the most-played titles on the Game Pass in recent days. Co-created by Justin Roiland, one of the creators of the Adult Swim TV show Rick and Morty, there has been a lot of interest in the quirky world design it represents.

The game offers an incredibly hilarious adventure with a unique gun-play experience.

There are many ways to become more powerful as you approach the conclusion with one of the most reliable methods being to increase your suit’s Max HP, for which you will need to obtain an item called Durahealth Containers. It is only through these items that players can increase their character's health in the game. Unfortunately, the narrative does not really explain how you can obtain and use them.

Hence, this guide will go over how you can obtain and use Durahealth Containers in High On Life.

Obtaining and using Durahealth Containers in High On Life

While High On Life is not an open-world game, you will be able to explore certain areas of the planets to obtain loot and resources to become more powerful. The narrative is quite linear, and players will not really be required to search for some of the core resources.

Listed below are the requirements to increase your in-game character's health in High On Life:

Play the narrative and make your way to Blim City at the very start of the game. Here you will be given the Bounty Suit, which will display the health and the amount of shield that you have. The starting health of the game will be 120, and you will eventually be able to level this up as you make your way through the narrative.

Increase the 120 further you will need to get your hands on Durahealth Containers which can be purchased from a pawn shop in the game. As you head out to complete bounties in High On Life, you will occasionally encounter these pawn shops out on the various planets that you visit.

While most of the shops have nothing more than junk to sell, oftentimes you will see an odd Durahealth Container for sale. Upon purchasing and using it, you will be able to increase your maximum health in the game.

Every Durahealth Container will help increase your health by 10 points, however, they are a bit on the expensive side of purchasable items in the game and to attain it you will need to invest 1000 Pesos. The best way to gain more cash in the game will be to complete as many bounties and missions as you can.

High On Life is not essentially a difficult game and maxing out your character's HP is pretty optional. However, it’s advised that you purchase all the Durahealth Containers if you wish to go for the completionist run.

