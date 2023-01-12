What do Endorsements do in Overwatch 2?

Toxicity is a common issue with most competitive shooter games, and Overwatch 2 is no stranger to this never-ending problem. In fact, many gamers have branded the shooter as the most toxic multiplayer. Thus, Blizzard Entertainment has devised the perfect idea to discourage such behavior by introducing Endorsements in the original Overwatch.

Overwatch 2 has taken the concept from its preceding title and made a few tweaks to simplify it for all players. Endorsements can help players recognize their standing based on their Endorsement Level.

How do Endorsements work in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 offers an Endorsement option that allows players to thank their teammates and provide positive feedback for their contributions after a match. One can also reward a player and see a player's reputation.

One will notice numbers from 1 to 5 beside a player’s name in the game, which showcases the Endorsement Level of the player and can change based on various factors. This is primarily based on feedback that one receives from their teammates upon completion of a match.

How can one achieve better Endorsement scores in Overwatch 2?

As mentioned above, the highest Endorsement Level one can reach is 5. Attaining this level can result in constant positive feedback given by players. Regular Endorsements can be achieved by following a few simple methods in the game:

Be a helpful teammate.

Fill in your role and try to get the best results through it.

Do not be toxic, and be polite to your teammates in a match of Overwatch 2.

As Overwatch 2 allows players to offer two Endorsements, one can share these between two players each. This means there is a chance that a player will receive an Endorsement after the match ends.

The mentioned steps can be followed to receive a regular flow of Endorsements that will ultimately help increase the Endorsement Levels of a player. Moreover, a player can only receive Endorsements from the same player every 12 hours, meaning the system cannot be manipulated to receive spam Endorsements in a short span of time.

That being said, Endorsements cannot be given to friends or players who are in the party. This system strictly works when playing with random stacks, as it grants one a reputation that is perceived by other people in the game.

Can one get rewards for Endorsements?

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval



General Chat will be REMOVED

Endorsements be merged into ONE Category

SR will no longer be displayed on the Pre-Competitive screen Overwatch 2 will make some changes to other social features 🛠️General Chat will be REMOVEDEndorsements be merged into ONE CategorySR will no longer be displayed on the Pre-Competitive screen Overwatch 2 will make some changes to other social features 🛠️💬 General Chat will be REMOVED👍 Endorsements be merged into ONE Category🏆 SR will no longer be displayed on the Pre-Competitive screen https://t.co/ZuN8V3PGe8

While the original Overwatch did not give out any additional rewards for earning high Endorsement levels, Blizzard has made the system more exciting in the sequel. One can earn Battlepass XP bonuses with a good Endorsement, although it is only awarded occasionally.

As online games become more engaging with the progression of multiplayer modes, a system such as Endorsement Levels can help a community thrive in various ways. This system encourages players to be more friendly and discourages toxicity.

It also comes with its own perks now that Blizzard hands out small rewards that motivate Overwatch players.

Poll : 0 votes