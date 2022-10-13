What is Overwatch 2's endorsement system and how to endorse other players?

Overwatch 2 has many features with its system and workflows that can affect a player’s account in various ways. One of these features is the endorsement system. It might not look like much, but it contributes to and rewards players who participate in making the community more civilized.

Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment’s latest title, is out globally as a free-to-play game. The title was released as a sequel to Overwatch, which came out in 2016. The game succeeded in making a name for itself in the esports scene, and Overwatch 2 shows great promise.

Overwatch 2 Endorsement System

Online games have a way of stressing out players. After a long, tiring match, it feels good to be acknowledged for a player's efforts. The match might not always end up with a victory, but the effort poured into the match to try to win always counts.

Endorsement is a way of commending players and a virtual nod to the fact that they play well and you appreciate them being on your team. But it features so much more than just a virtual pat on the back and a smile.

How the endorsement system works

The endorsement system can be used after a match has ended in Overwatch 2. Players can choose to endorse up to two players in a single match. The endorsing is similar to commanding players in the previous match.

These endorsements can be given to players and also received by others. This system was put in place as a method to reward players who play the game well and maintain their civility as well. While players can get reported for abandoning matches and being toxic, the endorsement is for players who performed so well that they would want to play with them again.

The endorsement system has levels and can stack, level 1 being the lowest and level 5 being the highest cap for now. A player's endorsement level can be seen at the end, on the endorsement pop-up near their player's name. Players can press “N” to activate the endorsement window.

The use of having a better endorsement level

The endorsement system in Overwatch 2 is not just for shows and cheap gimmicks. Blizzard has implemented a system that rewards players for having a better endorsement level. The rewards are in the form of XP, which helps to level up the Battle Pass faster.

The game will occasionally give out free XP amounts to player accounts. On the surface level, the entire system can look random and chaotic, but it is well-designed with the correct thought. Player accounts will get XP based on their endorsement level, that is, level 1 gets less XP reward, and level 5 will get the highest XP.

Players with a good endorsement level will be able to clear through the Battle Pass faster than someone who only plays for the sake of playing and completing matches. A huge benefit has been introduced in Overwatch 2 by the use of this system.

What affects the endorsement levels

The endorsement levels are directly affected by the endorsements received. The more endorsements you get, the faster its level will go up. The endorsement level can go up to level 5 for now. Additionally, too many reports in-game and leaving games mid-match negatively affects the endorsement levels. It can drive down levels severely if the player receives too much negative feedback.

Overwatch 2 has a well-rounded potential to be one of the top First Person Shooter games. The few features in an attempt to keep the player base as clean and civil as possible are a step in the right direction. Be sure to keep up with Sportskeeda as we will regularly cover more Overwatch 2 updates, features, and hero guides.

