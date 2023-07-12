What exactly is the 'Dragon Ball Trial' hidden challenge in PUBG Mobile 2.7 update

PUBG Mobile players have been anticipating the 2.7 update, and it does not disappoint with the addition of the exciting secret challenge known as the Dragon Ball Trial. This article will delve into the complexities of the Dragon Ball Trial, analyzing its unique gaming mechanics, the quest for the Dragon Balls, and the tough confrontations that await players.
Exploring the 'Dragon Ball Trial' hidden challenge in PUBG Mobile 2.7 update
The Challenge unveiled
The Dragon Ball Trial is an exclusive challenge accessible to players with a winning streak in the themed mode. It credits their ability and effort, adding an extra dimension of difficulty and excitement. After accepting the Dragon Ball Trial, players start on an epic mission to collect the seven Dragon Balls dispersed around the landscape.
Intense Competition and strategic gameplay
The Dragon Ball Trial is distinguished from any other challenge as the whereabouts of players selected as a trial team are revealed to opponents in this mode. This revelation sparks fierce conflicts between teams as they compete to secure the Dragon Balls and safeguard the sacred shrine. This new feature adds a tremendous dimension of rivalry to PUBG Mobile's already fierce gameplay.
Teams must traverse the wide terrain and seek the Dragon Balls carefully placed in various locations to obtain them. However, players must remain watchful because opposing teams will try to hinder their progress and steal the Dragon Balls for themselves.
Defend the Altar and protect the Dragon Balls
After successfully collecting all seven Dragon Balls, the trial team must protect the sacred altar against other players who aim to obstruct their advancement. Rival teams converge on the altar with a shared goal to claim the Dragon Balls, making it the focal point of violent combat.
Players must apply various techniques to fend off opponents and safeguard the altar at all costs, successfully utilizing their talents and weaponry. Communication and teamwork become critical, as a single gap in defense could result in the loss of hard-earned Dragon Balls.
Summoning Shenron and granting wishes
The trial team has successfully protected the altar, allowing them to call Shenron, the legendary dragon. This breathtaking moment is the apex of the Dragon Ball Trial. The trial team can make a wish, unlocking unique perks that will tremendously aid them in future PUBG Mobile encounters.
Shenron's wishes can be realized in various ways, including better armor, powerful weaponry, higher health regeneration, and even enhancing Kamehameha. The trial team's chosen wishes can considerably shift the scales in their favor, giving them a significant advantage over their opponents in PUBG Mobile.
Note: Players in India should refrain from playing PUBG Mobile because it is forbidden in that nation. They can instead download and play BGMI, Krafton's exclusive intellectual property for the Indian market.