What to expect from Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream

Kuro Games is committed to revealing new content in Wuthering Waves via special broadcasts. Likewise, the version 2.4 livestream will unveil everything the next update has in store, including new banners, events, and more. The officials have already teased Cartethyia and Lupa, confirming their upcoming debut as playable Resonators.
Various leak sources have also disclosed other information about the new patch during its closed beta. This article will compile the official date as well as leaks and speculations to discuss everything players can expect from the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All announcements expected from Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream
Banner characters
Cartethyia and Lupa were officially revealed as upcoming 5-star Resonators via the Wuthering Waves 2.4 drip marketing. The former is confirmed to be an Aero character who wields a Sword during combat. Lupa, on the other hand, will join the Fusion roster wielding a Broadblade.
Based on the drip marketing order, Cartethyia should be featured during the first phase of version 2.4. In that case, Lupa will be obtainable in the second half. Their banner order and gameplay will be showcased during the telecast. Viewers can also expect to learn about the signature weapons of Cartethyia and Lupa from the livestream.
Events
As is with every new update, version 2.4 will feature some exciting new events. Players can participate in them to earn Astrites and other resources. Leakers have claimed that the following events will be available in the new patch:
- Eternal Glory of the Hills
- Sola’s New Journey Festival
- Crisis in the Void- Dimensional Transcendence
- WuWa Project: Re-verification
- Traces of Battle in the Sacred Mausoleum
- Towards the Hill of Glory
Among them, Towards the Hill of Glory will likely feature a card game associated with Echoes.
Livestream codes
Kuro Games will announce the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream codes to commemorate the upcoming update. These usually reward up to 300 Astrites and other in-game resources for free. To avail themselves of the freebies, players must redeem the codes using the official method before they expire.
New Echoes and Sonata Effects
Hakush.in, a credible leak source, has hinted at several new Echoes from version 2.4. They will potentially aid the future characters. The Overlord Class Echo shown in the preview above is called Lioness of Glory, and it is expected to be the best option for Lupa.
Rumor has it that Lupa will require the new Sonata Effect called Flaming Clawprint, which increases her Fusion DMG and empowers her Resonance Liberation.
Cosmetics
Kuro Games has officially announced two new character cosmetics. Both Changli and Carlotta will receive summer outfits, which players can purchase from the in-game shop. Additionally, a glider skin is also heading to version 2.4.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.