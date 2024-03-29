What happened to YourFellowArab? Everything we know about streamer's alleged kidnapping in Haiti

American YouTuber and streamer "YourFellowArab," or simply Arab, has found himself in a precarious situation. According to reports and fellow content creators, Arab has been shockingly kidnapped while in Haiti.

The YouTuber is recognized for his adventurous challenge videos, and his recent trip to Haiti coincides with the country's ongoing state of emergency.

Over the past few months, the country has been engulfed in rampant gun violence, assaults, and numerous cases of kidnapping. Unfortunately, Arab has unexpectedly become a victim of this dire situation.

How did YourFellowArab get kidnapped? Explaining the events

FearBuck shares the shocking story

YourFellowArab's expedition to Haiti seems to have taken a grim turn, with reports indicating that the YouTuber has been abducted by a local gang. The news surfaced today, March 29, following a report by Atlas News, revealing that Adisson Pierre Maalouf (Arab's real name) was taken captive by the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti on March 14.

According to reports, he had arranged an interview with a gang member known as Jimmy Cerisier, also referred to as “Barbecue.” However, the situation took a dark turn when another member of the same gang, reportedly named "Lanmò 100 jou," captured both Arab and his Haitian colleague Sacra Sean.

The same reports also indicate that the gang is now demanding a staggering $600,000 ransom for their release, of which $40,000 has already been paid. Currently, Arab and his colleague Sacra Sean remain in their captors' possession.

What did other streamers say about YourFellowArab's alleged kidnapping?

The news of YourFellowArab's kidnapping has already sparked numerous reactions from content creators, with a couple of them disclosing that they were familiar with the story beforehand.

For instance, Twitch streamer Lalem took to X to confirm the reports:

"Tried keeping it private for 2 weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now, Yes Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out. Love y'all. He’ll be out soon."

Twitch streamer Lalem confirms the story

Another streamer who has commented on the situation is Nico "Sneako." The Rumble streamer has previously collaborated with Arab and disclosed that the YouTuber had been kidnapped over 15 days ago. He said:

""Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti. He has been kidnapped for 15 days. YourFellowArab, a YouTuber and a good friend, a love speech member.... free Arab and pray for Arab. Arab has been kidnapped for 15 days. I just saw an article."

Darren "IShowSpeed," who was the subject of one of Arab's viral kidnapping pranks back in January 2024 in Brazil, has also reacted to the story:

"Man, ain't no way bro was just talking to him about ts"

IShowSpeed comments on the situation

At the time of writing, neither the U.S. government nor the Haitian authorities have addressed the matter. Further updates on the situation are expected to emerge in due course.