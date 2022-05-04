What happens when you complete the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

At the start of their Animal Crossing journey, players will have to bring some buildings to their New Horizons islands, which will later go on to become one of the most important buildings on the island.

One such building is the Museum in New Horizons. Players do not get access to this building at the start of their journey. They have to work hard to unlock the Museum and then build it further.

This begs the question of what actually happens once they complete unlocking and building the Museum in New Horizons? Here is a complete guide to the proceedings after players complete the Museum in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can open up a lot of possibilities after unlocking the Museum

Towards the beginning of their New Horizons journey, players will have to find and donate five different kinds of bugs and fish to Tom Nook, who will then allow them to place a plot anywhere on the island that will later turn into the Museum.

The next day, Nook will set up the Museum tent at the selected spot and accept donations for 15 unique creatures. Once players have completed this task, Nook will stop accepting any further donations, and within the next two days, players will see the Museum building ready for their use.

Once the Museum is unlocked, players will be allowed three exhibits: one for bugs, one for fish, and the other for fossils. Players can then start mass donating fish, bugs, and fossils to Blathers at the Museum, which will help them progress on their journey to completing the Museum.

However, players must note that completing the Museum can be a year-long project since several kinds of critters only spawn at specific times of the year.

While completing the Museum yields no specific results as of now, players do receive rewards for smaller milestones, such as completing all bugs, fish, or fossils in the game. Furthermore, players can also invest in the art exhibit in New Horizons by donating paintings to Blathers at the Museum.

Like the Museum itself, players will have to unlock the art exhibit by donating 60 different items to Blathers. Thereafter, Blathers will initiate a conversation about wanting to open an art exhibit in the Museum, after which players can start donating paintings.

However, in this case, Animal Crossing players should be careful if they want to offer paintings bought from Redd since there is a good chance they might be fake.

Edited by Danyal Arabi