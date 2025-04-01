Inzoi provides you with a lot of tools and options to design your dream Zoi, but an important thing to note is that these Zois can die in the life-sim. Considering how the Krafton-published game does not allow you to stop a Zoi's aging as of this writing, what happens after one succumbs to death might be a question you're curious about.

This article lists everything that occurs when your Zoi passes away in the Krafton life-sim.

Exploring what happens when you die in Inzoi

Dying in the game can be a massive setback if you spent hours building your Zoi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)

When you die in Inzoi, the game gives you two options. You can either reload an earlier save(called "Go Back in Time") or let the person pass into the afterlife. The former allows you to rectify any mistakes if the Zoi died from anything other than old age.

However, if you choose to pass into the afterlife, you'll have to follow a specific path depending on your karma score. If your karma is high, you'll pass into heaven/afterlife peacefully. But if that score is low, you'll be forced to spend some time as a ghost until your karma improves.

Do note that the ghost system is yet to be fully implemented into the game. Krafton will supposedly add it in the game's August 2025 update.

Unfortunately, dying is inevitable in the current build of the game. Your Zoi will either pass away prematurely for a specific reason, or they will experience all the stages of life and eventually die of old age.

If you lived a life of crime or indulged in negative behavior as a Zoi, you'll need to settle the score by doing good deeds as a ghost. Another thing to note is if there are a lot of ghosts in the city, creating new Zois will become harder. If you don't want this life, you can reload a previous save, rush to complete a few good deeds, and move on to the afterlife without any issues.

Once a Zoi dies and passes over to the Afterlife, he won't be accessible by the player. Hence, it seems like the devs implemented the death mechanic in this game to send a message about enjoying the short life you have to its fullest.

