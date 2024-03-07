What is Helldivers 2 Hugging strategy? Recent trend explored

The Helldivers 2 Hugging strategy has taken over the game within the past few days. Players have found many ways to make the experience more interesting and enjoyable with friends. This is probably one of the most wholesome things to make its way into this title yet, but just because it's wholesome doesn't mean it isn't deadly.

In fact, it is poetically deadly and useful, and some might even find it hilarious. Let's take a closer look at the Helldivers 2 Hugging strategy.

The Helldivers 2 Hugging strategy explained

Embrace your team while the Automatons scramble for dear life (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@HeadThomp_)

Originally found by YouTuber StandardAce, the Helldivers 2 Hugging Strategy is quite hilarious. So, while you're out liberating planets in the name of Super Earth, you will often get surrounded by either the Terminid or Automaton enemy types. You can take them out with your gun or drop a bomb on them using one of your various Stratagems.

Now, if these enemies are swarming, shooting all of them might not be an option for you. So, if you have a Shield Generator Pack equipped, you can call in an Eagle 500KG Bomb and aim it at your feet. You will tank the attack thanks to the Shield Pack, while your enemies will get wiped out in a heartbeat. Now, this is where the Helldivers 2 Hugging strategy comes in.

If you're standing together with your teammate and one of you has a Shield Pack equipped, you guys can hug, and it will allow both of you to tank the explosion. Moreover, every member of your team can hug each other to tank the explosion, but this requires two teammates to have a Shield Pack activated.

Caution is necessary in your fight for Liberty (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@AmandaRosesGame)

While the Helldivers 2 Hugging strategy sounds fun, you might want to be careful while using it with random teammates. Players like GantzTheDemon can have malicious intents. So, while you might be hoping for a hug, the other person might run away and become the cause of your death.

Therefore, it is advisable to only try this out if you trust your fellow Helldivers. Now that you're equipped with such a hilarious and powerful strategy, you are ready to crush Automatons at your feet while you and your teammates embrace in a hug full of liberty.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

How to get Boosters in Helldivers 2? || How to play Stratagem Hero in Helldivers 2