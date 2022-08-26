What is the highest possible character level in MultiVersus?

Although MultiVersus has only been officially out since August 15, it'd already developed a hardcore fanbase through its beta. Players have already gotten acquainted with their favorite characters, and they're looking forward to seeing what they might be able to unlock.

Warner Bros. has marked its entry into the platform fighter genre in an extremely unique manner. One of the strangest aspects of the MultiVersus is its leveling system. Players are encouraged to grind with specific characters to unlock all of their perks and see all their moves. But is there a limit to this system?

What is the level cap for characters in MultiVersus?

MultiVersus @multiversus You're welcome. What's better than officially kicking off #MultiVersus Season 1? Announcing Black Adam and Stripe are also coming this season.You're welcome. What's better than officially kicking off #MultiVersus Season 1? Announcing Black Adam and Stripe are also coming this season. 😏 You're welcome. https://t.co/vmo3nm8tv5

MultiVersus fans may have encountered some pretty high-level competitors in online combat. They may have also noticed that their rewards dry up after a certain point. This is because there is no maximum level in the game. With that being said, there are no rewards after level 15.

Players can continue to increase the level of their main indefinitely. If they keep playing one character and win matches, they'll keep watching their favorite hero grow.

Unfortunately, players will cease to receive rewards for their experience after they hit level 15. From that point on, they're just climbing the endless ladder for prestige or as a coincidence.

This may change with later updates, possibly adding more rewards to characters as they continue to grow. It's also possible that the short list of rewards could be an intentional choice to encourage picking more characters.

Account levels for players also don't have any sort of official level cap. There may be an absurdly high-level cap that no one has hit yet. However, as of now, it seems as if both players and their characters can grow with abandon.

Level up rewards in MultiVersus

Though there isn't any kind of level cap in MultiVersus, players will only be getting rewards for the first 15 levels. Despite that seemingly short list, there are some real treasures buried in each character's level-up reward list.

An adequate example would be Bugs Bunny, who's been one of the top-tier characters since the beta launch and hasn't slipped yet. Players can only access some of his most important tools at higher levels.

At levels 2, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, and 13, Bugs will unlock Perks that will improve his capabilities in combat. The most important ones are his Signature Perks, which are unlocked at levels eight and ten. His other Perks can be key to his kit as well.

The highest levels of Bugs' list include cosmetic items that players can use to outfit their profile. Level 14 grants a profile icon called the Looney King, while 15 grants the Bugs Bunny badge. Perks, cosmetics, and items like Toasts are hidden on every character's level-up tree.

MultiVersus players are free to get their character's levels into triple-digits if they want. They'll only get rewarded for their work up to level 15, but they can continue with no defined limit.

