What is Hunger? Upcoming hardcore PvPvE extraction shooter explained

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Apr 27, 2025 11:40 GMT
This unique extraction shooter might be the next big thing (Image via Good Fun Corporation)
This unique extraction shooter might be the next big thing (Image via Good Fun Corporation)

A brand-new extraction shooter, titled Hunger, is on the horizon and is looking very promising. It's the first game from a new studio named Good Fun Corporation, and it aims to blend intense survival gameplay with deep RPG mechanics. The game features brutal combat, permanent character progression, and a large, decaying world to explore.

While not much is known about the release date, development team, and technical specifications, the Steam page gives us enough information to understand the concept. Moreover, the visuals are sure to interest a lot of FPS enthusiasts. On that note, here's everything we know about Hunger so far.

Hunger: Everything we know so far

Hunger is a PvPvE extraction shooter mixed with RPG elements. Players take on the role of a survivor exploring the ruins of Europe, where, after a plague, things have turned chaotic. Every expedition is a high-stakes mission, and you start with looting good resources to fight off enemies and escape alive. The same will be offering solo, duo, and trio play options.

youtube-cover
The heart of the game is the deep progression system, where players can level up from 1 to 100, unlocking new skills and abilities. Moreover, they can choose professions like crafting and gathering based on their preferred playstyle. Unlike many other extraction shooters, Hunger does not wipe your progress, meaning your character’s story continues to grow over time.

The combat in this game would be a blend of both shooting and brutal melee attacks. The game will also feature a social hub called the Chateau, where players can trade, accept quests, and interact with others. This means the game aims to have a player-driven economy, similar to Counter-Strike 2.

The early access will arrive with three maps, over 30 weapons, and a wide range of consumables. Customization options for characters and weapons will mostly be done through in-game activities.

That's everything we know about the game so far. As of now, both the system requirements and the official release date for Hunger are unknown. However, those interested in getting their hands on it early can wishlist the game here.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
