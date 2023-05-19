What If Exchange in FIFA Mobile: Available cards, how to exchange, and more

EA Sports released the new What If promo in FIFA Mobile to replace the previous Shapeshifter promo. The new promo contains a bunch of player cards with a 5-star skill boost or a 5-star weak foot attribute. While the What If Pass has already become a hot-selling item, the Exchange section has got football enthusiasts around the globe buzzing with excitement.

What If Exchange offers exclusive player cards in FIFA Mobile

The new What If Exchange contains footballer cards of Corentin Tolisso, Lukasz Fabianski, and Jesus Navas. All the cards have boosted ratings and different requirements for exchange.

Here's an overview of the different exchange requirements in the new What If promo:

Corentin Tolisso - 109 CM:

A: 1x 105 or higher OVR Player

B: 4x 104 or higher OVR French Players

C: 3x 101 or higher OVR French Players

D: 5x 100 or higher OVR French Players

E: 10x 90 or higher OVR Players

F: 10x 80 or higher OVR Players

Lukasz Fabianksi - 109 GK:

A: 4x 105 or higher OVR Player

B: 4x 105 or higher OVR Goalkeepers

C: 5x 102 or higher OVR Goalkeepers

D: 10x 100 or higher OVR Goalkeepers

E: 10x 90 or higher OVR Players

F: 10x 80 or higher OVR Players

Jesus Navas - 110 RB:

A: 1x 107 or higher OVR Player

B: 4x 106 or higher OVR Spanish Players

C: 3x 104 or higher OVR Spanish Players

D: 5x 101 or higher OVR Spanish Players

E: 10x 90 or higher OVR Spanish Players

F: 10x 80 or higher OVR Spanish Players

How can FIFA Mobile players exchange footballer cards in the What If Exchange?

As mentioned earlier, the new What If Exchange section offers three different exchanges. However, all of them follow a similar pattern.

What If launches tomorrow with new Player Items, Quests, Exchanges, Pass, and Offers! Open up new playstyle possibilities with boosted 5-star Skill Moves or Weak Foot attributes!What If launches tomorrow with new Player Items, Quests, Exchanges, Pass, and Offers! Open up new playstyle possibilities with boosted 5-star Skill Moves or Weak Foot attributes! 🌟❓ What If launches tomorrow with new Player Items, Quests, Exchanges, Pass, and Offers! https://t.co/IuaPyLg5uS

Here's the list of the steps you need follow to try out the new What If exchange:

Step 1: Log in to FIFA Mobile using your preferred social media account (Game Center/Play Games, Facebook, Apple ID, Guest ID).

Step 2: Click on the Live Events section and select the What If Chapter.

Step 3: Navigate to the What If Exchange column.

Step 3: Choose your desired footballer for exchange among Corentin Tolisso, Lukasz Fabianski, and Jesus Navas.

Step 4: Check the 'My Players' Tab for the availability of the required player cards. If unavailable, head over to the in-game market and purchase the cards. You can also play other ongoing Live Events (Team of the Season, Heroes Journey 23, UEFA Champions League) to get the required cards.

FIFA Mobile veterans who shifted to other alternatives due to a lack of new cards should give the new What If promo a try since it may renew their love for the title after they acquire new player cards for free.

