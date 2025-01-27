What is an Artillery Calculator in Hell Let Loose and how does it work?

Artillery Calculator in Hell Let Loose allows players to convert their distance to target to units of measurement called Milliradians or Mil. This enables them to accurately predict the trajectory of explosive shells.

The Artillery Guns in Hell Let Loose are some of the most effective pieces of equipment in the game, and have the capability to take down a large group of soldiers or a fortified area quickly. These cannons have long ranges and, when used correctly, may become the deciding factor as to which side comes out on top.

In this article, we shall take a look at one such Artillery Calculator in Hell Let Loose and explore how players can utilize it to effectively rain hellfire on their opponents.

Artillery Calculator in Hell Let Loose: Prerequisites

Prerequisites to using an Artillery in Hell Let Loose (Image via Team17)

The operation of an artillery cannon takes numerous steps, and these can take several minutes to complete. Firstly, the weapon requires two specific positions that need to be fulfilled - a gunner and a loader. However, any experienced player can easily switch between these two while operating this weapon.

The following are some prerequisites to take note of before operating an artillery gun:

Create resource nodes or ask your Engineers to set them up for you.

Take note of ammunition and ensure that you have a good supply

Communicate with squad leaders to have them mark targets for you.

Once these prerequisites are taken care of, the Artillery Guns must be slowly turned in the required direction and properly oriented according to the range you intend to target. Now comes the hard part that can require the use of the Artillery Calculator in Hell Let Loose, which we will cover below.

Artillery Calculator in Hell Let Loose: How to use

Using an Artillery in Hell Let Loose (Image via Team17)

The game provides an approximate estimation of particular ranges and which mil measurements you require when using the scope as a Gunner. However, you will want to be more precise and lethal with the cannons, which can be made easier by the Artillery Calculator in Hell Let Loose.

This is a graph that shows an accurate ratio of range in meters and the Artillery Gun elevation in Milliradians. After getting markers from your team, open up the map and hover over these intended target markers to know the exact distance to the target.

Using an Artillery Calculator in Hell Let Loose (Image via Team17)

Open up this Artillery Calculator in Hell Let Loose and input the exact distance in the spot on the left-hand bar that says "M=". This M serves as a variable for range in meters. The R on the section below will give you the exact Milliradians of elevation that you require to hit your target marker.

After closing the map, point your cannon toward the marker so that the vertical crosshair coincides with the observer marker by using your A and D keys. If the cannon isn't moving enough horizontally, switch to the Loader role or ask one who's playing it to move the entire cannon. If the target markers are not showing up, press T on the keyboard.

Now, adjust your elevation using the W and S key on your keyboard. When you have hit your desired elevation, press the Left Mouse Button to fire an artillery shell and bombard your opponents.

More about Artillery Guns in Hell Let Loose

Here are a few important points on the Artillery Guns in Hell Let Loose:

Communicate with other squad leaders and infantry to ask them to mark targets.

If you are playing with a squad, have someone in the Engineer role set up some resource nodes.

An Artillery Gun can fire Explosive and Smoke shells that can be used either offensively or defensively. Do not overlook the importance of smokes.

When playing with friends or a squad, communicate with your teammates to effectively fulfil the Gunner and Loader roles.

Always keep an eye on the map, while making sure you stagger your rounds on updated targets for effective bombing.

Lastly, always be alert for enemy recon units trying to disable your efforts.

