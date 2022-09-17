What is Kingsley Coman's rating in FIFA 23? Stats, in-game meta analysis, and more

Kingsley Coman has always been a favorite among FIFA players, and he is likely to keep things that way in FIFA 23. The upcoming edition of the video game considers the Bayern Munich star to be the eighth-highest-rated player and the fourth-highest-rated forward in the Bundesliga.

Coman is an excellent winger and one of the best attackers in the German top flight. However, Sadio Mane has just joined the Bavarian giants, creating competition for the left-wing position at the club.

Mane will likely have the edge over Coman in terms of in-game performances, but he is expected to be much more expensive. The price may be high, but the Frenchman is historically one of the best players to pick up in the early stages of the video game.

Coman is also part of the exclusive five-star skiller club. He is one of only two five-star skillers out of every gold card in the Bundesliga.

The former Juventus star remains one of the fastest players on the ball, thanks to his elite pace and dribbling combination in the game. This will surely push him up in the meta, with more players looking to use him.

Kingsley Coman receives shooting buff in FIFA 23, decrease in pace insignificant

Here's a brief comparison of Kingsley Coman's FIFA 22 and 23 face card stats (as that is all that has been revealed so far about his card in the upcoming edition).

86 overall card ratings in FIFA 22:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 76

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 30

Physical: 60

86 overall card ratings in FIFA 23:

Pace: 92 (-1)

Shooting: 77 (+1)

Passing: 79 (-)

Dribbling: 87 (-1)

Defending: 30 (-)

Physical: 62 (+2)

Coman's FIFA 23 card is very similar to his FIFA 22 card. However, he has gotten better in a couple of areas, the most notable of which is his shooting.

The shooting buff will do wonders for Coman's form in the video game, even if it is a small one. The UEFA Champions League winner has always struggled in FIFA. He only had 75 finishing and 73 shot power in the previous edition.

Apart from the shooting buff, Coman's pace and dribbling have been nerfed in FIFA 23. However, his pace should feel the same as the stat has only been slightly decreased.

Coman's dribbling may be nerfed number-wise, but gamers should keep in mind that the 26-year-old was upgraded to five-star skills this year. This is a huge buff for his dribbling overall, as it unlocks all kinds of new animations.

Overall, Coman is shaping up to be one of the best value cards in FIFA 23. The French and Bundesliga link between him and Christopher Nkunku is also significant, and it is a partnership that many gamers will surely use.

Gamers can expect Coman and his five-star skills to dominate the pitch in the early stages of FIFA 23. They can also pair him with Nkunku, the other five-star skilled in the video game, for an even bigger advantage.

