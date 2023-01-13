KWTD is short for “Know What To Do” and refers to a player’s complete knowledge of specific raid missions in Destiny 2. Various elements can affect the completion of missions, two of which are the required mechanical skills to take down enemies and other knowledge about the stage.

Any online multiplayer game, like Destiny 2, has a set of acronyms that relay information to other players. Among various other popular ones like GG, WP, NT, and so on, KWTD is a unique term that is not seen being used in most other online multiplayer titles.

Destiny 2 KWTD in raids and choosing teammates for completion

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online multiplayer title released by Bungie, which has no single-player side to it. The game receives regular updates that expand its universe by introducing new playable content and missions. Raids are specific missions that test the players’ proficiency and ability to take down high-profile targets.

KWTD in raids

Players usually look for teammates to complete raids and enjoy the rewards after completing them. However, not all players are equally mechanically adept at handling difficult raids. So players who lack combat skills can assist the team by providing them with all the knowledge about the raid.

These players use the acronym KWTD and declare that they know and understand the mission, its routes, the timings, required builds, game mechanics, and more. This is a great way to clear raid missions, as players usually traverse the raids without proper knowledge and face severe backlash.

KWTD players can provide a blueprint for the mission and highlight what needs to be done in specific raids. Cooperative play makes the entire player base a healthy place to participate, as everyone has an essential role in the raid team.

However, it's best not to entirely depend on KWTD players for all the information as they might have missed a thing or two which could negatively affect the raid. Being cautious and alert in-game is always good practice to avoid unnecessary mishaps.

What are raids?

Raids are specific missions in Destiny 2 for which players need to form a team of six and assassinate high-value targets. These missions are challenging and require the team to communicate properly with each other to follow through to completion.

Raids are difficult as the enemies in these missions tend to have unique abilities and buffs that are not observed in other missions. These missions are also tenuous since they can take up to several hours for a team to complete. The raids also have no objective markers, so the team must complete the prerequisites.

However, players can drop the raid and resume it another day before their checkpoint expires. Players can equip specific builds to complete the raid mission after understanding the needs of the mission - like a piece of armor or a weapon that can be more useful than the ones equipped.

