"What are they making?": Fans react in shock to Hollow Knight Silksong's possible release date

Hollow Knight Silksong has a potential release date if the Steam leak is to be believed. While the future release date always excites fans, there is one small problem - February 28, 2028.

In simple terms, the game's release is nearly six years away from the time of writing. It's to be noted that this release date could well be a general window, but it remains a possible date of release unless Team Cherry says otherwise.

mossbag @mossbag69 Steam API has just leaked the release date for Hollow Knight Silksong. I think Hollow Knight fans are gonna be very happy come Feburary 28, 2028. Steam API has just leaked the release date for Hollow Knight Silksong. I think Hollow Knight fans are gonna be very happy come Feburary 28, 2028. https://t.co/aXkLM9Pxb7

The news has shocked many fans purely due to the possible timeframe. Since the sequel was confirmed, there has been incredible hype for the game. However, contrary to all the anticipations, the developers gave The Game Awards 2021 a miss, which had upset many fans.

Hollow Knight Silksong fans are shocked at the potential release date of the game

The reactions following the reveal have been of all kinds. Some fans have been shocked, while others have stated that the dates are nothing but a general window.

@death_brick had a quirky take on what Team Cherry could be doing, potentially taking six years to complete.

DeathBrick @death_brick @mossbag69 what are they making what are they making @mossbag69 💀💀what are they making

@owo_jamie stated that the six-year period could be a precautionary step taken by Team Cherry. With such a long possible window, their chances of upsetting fans with last moment delays is also slim.

Jamie OwO @owo_jamie @mossbag69 Well after the NVidia leaks, I wouldn't be surprised if they set the date to be in 6 years so people don't get expectations, it's pretty clearly a placeholder, I think, so I'm not too worried about it... Currently... @mossbag69 Well after the NVidia leaks, I wouldn't be surprised if they set the date to be in 6 years so people don't get expectations, it's pretty clearly a placeholder, I think, so I'm not too worried about it... Currently...

In reply, @ItsMiisty stated that the dates would be uncertain for possibly six years at most.

@pedro_gbs reiterated the sentiments of some fans who now feel that it would have been better for them not to have fallen in love with the first game.

One user had a sarcastic reply to the fact that their expectations for a possible delay were a lot more than six years.

Cody @Cody68476995 @heyanobody @mossbag69 It's only 6 years I thought I would be waiting 36 so we have won @heyanobody @mossbag69 It's only 6 years I thought I would be waiting 36 so we have won

@JoanaKatherine asked an important question in her response.

@p0cketwallet had a precarious take on the entire matter - what if there is a longer delay than February 2028?

Some fans are losing patience and @SKEPtwitch responded that they would rather watch a documentary about the game than wait for Hollow Knight Silksong.

Skep @SKEPtwitch @mossbag69 At this point I am more interested in a documentary about the development of this game (that explains why the devs suddenly went quiet for so long), than the game itself. @mossbag69 At this point I am more interested in a documentary about the development of this game (that explains why the devs suddenly went quiet for so long), than the game itself.

@NSuperGamerGuy is factually correct as Hollow Knight Silksong's release date has indeed been revealed.

SuperGamerGuy64 @NSuperGamerGuy @mossbag69 @OnTheDownLoTho YO THEY JUST DROPPED THE RELEASE DATE FOR SILKSONG @mossbag69 @OnTheDownLoTho YO THEY JUST DROPPED THE RELEASE DATE FOR SILKSONG

@Lazy_Ninja_1 had the funniest response as to how Hollow Knight 3 if it's ever made, would come out before Silksong, which is the second game in the series.

As with every discussion these days, Elden Ring somehow always finds a way.

BrØcK @_Br0cK__ @tatsrei @mossbag69 I'll have finished Elden ring 150 times and got 5 world records @tatsrei @mossbag69 I'll have finished Elden ring 150 times and got 5 world records

✨💐Tatsreii💐✨ @tatsrei @mossbag69 At least I'll have finished Elden Ring by then @mossbag69 At least I'll have finished Elden Ring by then

Once again, the reactions show the hyper Hollow Knight Silksong has and how much the fans are waiting for it. It remains to be seen when the next set of official information will come from Team Cherry.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar