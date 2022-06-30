What is NieR: Automata - The End of YoRHa Edition's release date?

NieR: Automata has enjoyed huge success thanks to its riveting blend of intense action gameplay and emotional story. The second title in the NieR franchise has received plenty of DLCs as well as a sequel in NieR: Replicant. However, certain players have been waiting for the game on a particular console.

Many NieR: Automata fans playing games on Nintendo Switch have awaited the title's arrival for some time. Fortunately, at the most recent Nintendo Direct, the publisher confirmed that PlatinumGames' hit action game would be arriving on the Switch on October 6, 2022 under the new edition of the game known as NieR: Automata- The End of YoRHa Edition.

What can fans expect from NieR: Automata's Switch port?

Combat in NieR: Automata (Image via Square Enix)

In addition to bringing the base game to the Nintendo Switch, The End of YoRHa Edition also provides NieR players with existing DLC, such as the "3C3C1D119440927" content release. This DLC contains cosmetic items for the game's characters, an arena gameplay mode, and a story following the life of a machine named Plato1728. To enjoy this DLC, however, players will have to have progressed through the game until the content gets unlocked.

In addition to the existing DLC content, it appears that buyers will also receive console-exclusive costumes. These include all-white outfits for the characters 2B and 9S, as well as a traditional Japanese outfit for 2B that sports a Kitsune mask. These new costumes won't need to be unlocked in the same manner as the DLC, so players will likely be able to access them right from the beginning of the game if they choose to do so.

Switch gamers who may not have had the chance to experience NieR: Automata on other platforms should consider picking up the game. Players will follow a group of human-made androids and their battle against otherworldly machines bent on destruction. This title features intense and technically demanding gameplay similar to other PlatinumGames entries such as Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

However, players can also expect a hybrid mix of RPG elements as well. As far as story is concerned, players will be faced with themes of identity, determinism, struggle, existentialism, and the aftermath of an extinct humanity.

It appears that PlatinumGames learned some hard lessons about the game's optimization in the lead-up to The End of YoRHa Edition. Automata's PC port was littered with gameplay and visual bugs that caused more than a few complaints from fans. However, the trailer for the Switch port looks exceptionally clean in comparison.

It remains to be seen how The End of YoRHa Edition holds up, but considering the original title has sold over six million copies, there is likely a dedicated fanbase that is ready and willing to take the plunge into the game once again.

