What is Operation: Last Call? New game mode arrives with Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 arrives on August 24, 2022. The fifth and final season of Call of Duty Vanguard, titled ‘Last Stand’, will bring an age of villains across timelines to both Warzone and Vanguard with novel maps, original weapons, and all-new game modes.

The new season will kick off Warzone with a brand new limited-time game mode called Operation: Last Call, inspired by Call of Duty’s classic Search and Destroy. This new game mode will be the first of the many events throughout Season 5 that pit the forces of good and evil against each other.

Inspired by Search and Destroy, Operation: Last Call will feature different outcomes based on your match results.



Call of Duty Warzone keeps its fans hooked with every season and mid-season update by introducing new and exciting game modes that are different from Warzone’s traditional battle-royale formula. Season 5 will be no different as it is set to bring Operation: Last Call with its launch.

Operation: Last Call is Warzone’s latest take on the traditional Search and Destroy COD game mode. In Search and Destroy, users play as teams and are tasked with either defusing or detonating bombs at specific areas on the map, which are marked as ‘objectives’. Players will have to win rounds by either eliminating all players or by completing the main objective

The newly update Caldera in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Activision)

What sets Operation: Last Call apart is that Warzone will be implementing it in Caldera, allowing players to either be a savior or wreck havoc across one of Warzone’s largest maps. Based on the player's performance, the match will conclude with either of the two special endings.

More content available with Season 5 ‘Last Hunt’

Task Force Tyrant arrives with Season 5 of COD Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The final season will bring tons of content to both Vanguard and Warzone. Season 5 marks the arrival of Task Force Tyrants, led Raoul Mendez, as they define what it is to be the bad guy in the Call of Duty universe. The task force comprises of villains from COD's previous titles.

Their arrival will not be empty-handed, as new weapons such as the fast-shooting RA 225 SMG and Warzone's first-ever prototype energy weapon, the EX1, will be available for unlocking through the Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass.

Concept art of Lord Kortifex the Deathless in Call of Duty Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Last Stand will also bring an epic finale to COD Zombies' Dark Aether Sage through 'The Archon', the round-based zombie survival game mode. Players will be taken to Egypt in an attempt to save the world from Lord Kortifex the Deathless and his army of the undead.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand will be available on August 24, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

