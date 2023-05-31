What are Pony Points in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom continues the series' tradition of introducing players to a vast open world with many activities. The game offers multiple travel modes ranging from a paraglider to a trusty horse. Fans can register their favorite horse in one of the many stables scattered across the world of Hyrule, upon which they will receive a reward called Pony Point.

Pony Points are one of the newer aspects introduced in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and one can yield various rewards by accumulating these points. Avid fans can acquire them by completing activities like partaking in side quests, sleeping at stable beds, and more.

Everything to know about Pony Points in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are several intricate mechanics in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that one can utilize in their favor and reap unique rewards. Pony Points is one such new feature associated with the game's stables. Players must proactively find them across the various locations in Hyrule and interact with the stable owner to receive their rewards.

One way to acquire Pony Points is to register a horse at one of the stables. Resisting on this tactic every time can be cumbersome, but one can earn one point upon registering each horse. Those inclined to use this technique can peruse this guide on taming horses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Players can sleep at any stable to earn a point as well. This method will cost them 20 Rupees if sleeping on a regular bed, whereas using the Malanya Bed will require spending 50 Rupees.

Furthermore, finding stables also rewards a Pony Point, but a limited number of them are in the game and situated far from each other. This method will consume much time but is an organic way of earning Pony Point without spending money. Alternatively, one can partake in side quests like Piaffe Packed Away, An Uninvited Guest, and The Horse Guard's Request to earn some points.

The following are the rewards associated with Pony Points:

Towing Harness (3 points)

Horse-God Fabric (5 points)

Sleeping at Malanya Bed (7 points)

The ability to register one additional horse (10 points)

Traveler's Saddle and Bridle (13 points)

Provision to customize any horse's mane (16 points)

Facility to register one additional horse (20 points)

Knight's Saddle and Bridle (23 points)

Extravagant Saddle and Bridle (26 points)

Ability to register one more horse (30 points)

Registering one additional horse (35 points)

50% discount on all stable fees (40 points)

Five Sleepover Tickets (45 points)

Three Endura Carrots (50 points)

Five Sleepover Tickets (55 points)

Three Endura Carrots (60 points)

It is worth noting that Pony Points continue to stack. For example, if one accumulates 3 points, the next reward at 5 points only requires collecting two additional Pony Points to obtain Horse-God Fabric. Players must interact with the stable owner/attendant to redeem the rewards.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom incentivizes exploration, and therefore, fans must use all means necessary to traverse the varied terrain easily. Link's stamina is crucial, which can be enhanced by acquiring Light of Blessing.

