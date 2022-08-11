What is Qualichor and how to farm it in Destiny 2

Qualichor is an interesting consumable that made its way into Destiny 2 along with the Witch Queen update. Unlike most consumables in Bungie's FPS title, this one was indirectly tied to a triumph in the game.

The triumph in question here is known as the Executioner's Hoard, and is possibly one of the most tiring triumphs in the Witch Queen expansion. This triumph is tiresome because Guardians have to jump through a lot of hoops to finally claim the end reward that unlocks the triumph. Unfortunately, the reward loot isn't that great and the process is slightly tedious as well. With that being said, here's a quick rundown on where to find Qualichor in Destiny 2 and how to farm it.

Where to find Qualichor in Destiny 2

All Qualichor sources in Destiny 2 are exclusive to Savathûn's Throne World. However, Guardians will have to unlock the Deepsight Tier 2 upgrade first. This can be done by reaching Reputation Level 7 with Fynch, the NPC on Savathûn's Throne World.

With this upgrade, Guardians will be able to unlock the Deepsight nodes on the location that leads to Lucent Hive Executioners. Guardians will have to scan Scorn corpses and follow a slime trail that will lead them to these Lucent Hive Executioners. Once they are defeated, they will drop a chest with Qualichor. Unfortunately, this can only be done once a day per account.

Guardians will have to repeat this for four days at a stretch before they can get their hands on the Refined Qualichor. Alternatively, Guardians can also kill Lucent Hive Inquisitors in order to get their hands on Qualichor in Destiny 2. These enemies are regular Hive enemies, but have a glowing outline on them. Unfortunately, there's no specific place where these enemies are located and can spawn anywhere in Savathûn's Throne World.

The only way to know when these enemies are on the field is through a short message that pops up over the Super bar. This message pops up every time a Hive Inquisitor arrives and leaves the Throne World. For now, these are the only ways in which Guardians can get their hands on this item in the game.

How to use Qualichor in Destiny 2?

As mentioned before, Qualichor cannot be used directly and will have to be converted into Refined Qualichor. That said, even Refined Qualichor is of very limited use. Guardians can use it to unlock a special chest that can be accessed after successfully completing the Hive Inquisition event. Once Guardians have defeated the final three Hive Lightbearers, a Deepsight node should spawn along with the chest. This Deepsight node can then be used to reveal the path leading to the Executioner's Hoard chest.

Qualichor, Refined Qualichor, and the Executioner's Hoard chest are all tied to a quest known as the Memory Alembic quest. Fynch offers this quest and it revolves around Guardians hunting down lots of Qualichor in the game. This entire process can be repeated, but completing the Memory Alembic quest will bring Guardians one step closer to unlocking the Executioner's Hoard triumph.

Edited by Atul S