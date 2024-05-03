"What would you rate me one to ten, bot?" - When Adin Ross collaborated with VTuber Ironmouse for the first time

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross has quickly become among the most popular faces within the streaming community. However, due to being suspended on Twitch, he hasn't quite been able to make many appearances on other streamers on the Amazon-owned platform. Nevertheless, this wasn't the case back in 2022, when he was still thriving with the purple platform.

Adin Ross has had plenty of viral moments back in his Twitch days, some even controversial. However, his first time meeting with Ironmouse, possibly the most popular VTuber out there, was quite an amusing one. The streamer got to meet her, not knowing who she was, during one of Matthew "Mizkif's" streams in August 2022.

Initially tricked into thinking that Ironmouse was a bot and not an actual human operating the digital avatar, Adin ended up asking a rather peculiar question:

"What would you rate me one to ten, bot?"

Watch: Adin Ross' first-ever interaction with Ironmouse

Adin Ross has engaged in some big-name collaborations, although few have been within the VTuber community. This changed when he crossed paths with Ironmouse, who is one of the biggest VTubers on Twitch with nearly 2 million followers.

Before the launch of Kick, which happened later that year, Adin remained exclusively on Twitch. During this time, he was invited to a Discord call alongside other well-known streamers like Mizkif, Chance "Sodapoppin," Felix "xQc," and Tim "EsfandTV."

Once he joined the call, Ironmouse said "hello," to which a surprised Adin responded:

"Who the f**k is that? Is that an anime character?"

Adin Ross probably wasn't quite familiar with Ironmouse and the whole VTubung shtick. VTubers usually don an AI-made avatar. Ironmouse was no different. Nonetheless, she played along and said:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, I am an anime character. How's it going?"

xQc doubled down, and responded by calling Ironmouse a "bot." Mizkif quipped too and said:

"No bro, it's stream elements...ask her a question."

Adin Ross promptly asked her to state her age, to which she remained silent. He then posed a peculiar question, asking:

"What would you rate me one to ten, bot?"

Ironmouse responded:

"Um, negative five."

Adin responded:

"F**k you then, b*tch!"

Adin's annoyed response provoked a burst of laughter from Ironmouse. It was only then that he connected the dots and realized that she was a real creator. Adin added:

"Oh that's a real (person)."

Who are the biggest VTubers on Twitch in 2024?

Virtual YouTubers, or VTubers, have been riding the wave of popularity over the past few years. Currently, some of the most prominent figures on Twitch are part of the VTubing scene.

These VTubers are often affiliated with VTubing agencies, such as Ironmouse currently being with VShojo. For those curious, Twitch's most followed VTuber is NimuTV, boasting 2.5 million followers. Following closely, Ironmouse and Shylily hold the second and third positions with 1.9 and 1.3 million followers respectively.

On YouTube, the leading VTuber is Gawr Gura, boasting a whopping 4.4 million subscribers. Following closely behind, the second and third most subscribed VTubers are Houshou Marine and Kizuna AI, with 3.1 million and 2.9 million subscribers respectively.