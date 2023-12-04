What is Rebel instinct in Gangs of Sherwood and how to unlock it?

As players fight through Gangs of Sherwood, they will obtain various abilities and powers to aid their rebellion against the Sheriff of Sherwood. This includes the Rebel Instinct mechanic. First encountered in the tutorial section, it grants players a temporary boost to damage output.

However, it is not available from the get-go. So, let's dive into the specifics and see how to obtain and use Rebel Instinct in Gangs of Sherwood.

Activate Rebel Instinct to give the playable heroes a leg up in Gangs of Sherwood

The ability is gained not long into the game (Image via Nacon)

Rebel Instinct is governed by a resource called Rebel Bars. These are three bars under the health bar of the chosen character. You can fill up this gauge by dealing damage to foes. When the bars are full, you will be prompted to activate the ability at your discretion.

As there are four different characters to pick from in Gangs of Sherwood, all of them gain unique but temporary powerups only while the Rebel Instinct is active.

This also includes health regeneration, and since the game does not have a consistent way to heal characters, this will be the most relied-upon method to recoup lost HP.

This ability is unlocked after beating Act 1, which includes overcoming the Guy of Gisborne boss. When that is done, you will be able to use it across all characters from that point onwards, even in replayed levels. You can also stop the ability after activating it whenever you want, reserving the remaining gauge for future encounters in the level.

Increase ranks to be able to purchase more Rebel Bar segments (Image via Nacon)

Do note that Rebel instinct can only be activated with all three bars full, so you need to manage it carefully. Thanks to increased damage output from the ability, it becomes even easier to deal with tanky foes and even bosses.

You can purchase more Rebel Bar segments from the vendor Antonna Carridge in the Major Oak base hub area.

You will need to reach the required rank to be able to purchase the extra segments and have a total of five Rebel Bars in Gangs of Sherwood. New Rebel Instinct variations can also be bought at the blacksmith Flynn Fairbanks after unlocking the ability. This allows you to change the power-up to fit a desired play style.

All of these upgrades cost money, however, so be sure to farm for it, as you will need a lot of gold to buy everything they can for each character.