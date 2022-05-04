What is the Rest Bonus in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark and games like to keep players on board for a very long time, checking back in on their favorite MMO every day if possible. But very few games can hope to dominate an audience that way, so it makes sense to put in a bonus for taking a break.

Rest Bonus is a system in the post-game content of this hit MMORPG, which ensures players can succeed, even if they take a few days off. The system benefits those who run the Chaos Dungeons and works on a simple numbers game.

Rest Bonus in Lost Ark

Lost Ark @playlostark Storming Red Dragon and ☄️Spear Meteor!



Which ultimate skill do you take on your Glaivier? Storming Red Dragon and ☄️Spear Meteor!Which ultimate skill do you take on your Glaivier? 🐉Storming Red Dragon and ☄️Spear Meteor!Which ultimate skill do you take on your Glaivier? https://t.co/x9y4n2t2fj

Simply put, Rest Bonus accumulates when players aren’t using their Lost Ark points to run the Chaos Dungeons. Though it won't keep them at parity with their friends who raid every day, it'll keep them from being left behind.

To claim maximum loot from a Chaos Dungeon, players must have Aura of Residence. They get 100 of this unique resource at the start of every day. It costs 50 Aura of Residence to claim the maximum reward from a Chaos Dungeon. This means that a player can only run the dungeons twice per day before hitting substantially diminishing returns.

Rest Bonus comes in when a player leaves Aura of Residence on their account overnight. When the daily reset hits (10 am UTC), those with 50 Aura of Residence left over are given a 10 Rest Bonus. A player can hold up to 100 Rest Bonus at any given time.

Using Rest Bonus in Lost Ark

Lost Ark @playlostark



DL 'em here!

bit.ly/3kq0Ple For fans of the Glaivier, here are some desktop and phone wallpaper to showcase that dedication!DL 'em here! For fans of the Glaivier, here are some desktop and phone wallpaper to showcase that dedication!DL 'em here!📱 bit.ly/3kq0Ple https://t.co/12DItDisQi

Accumulating Rest Bonus is as easy as not using the Aura of Residence or raiding in the Chaos Dungeons. Using the Rest Bonus is also easy, and it comes with some big benefits.

If a Lost Ark player has a 20 Rest Bonus, their next Chaos Dungeon run will come with double the usual payout. This means that every two days spent with 50 Aura of Residence will allow the player to get double currency out of one run.

The benefit of the Rest Bonus only applies to the first two Chaos Dungeon dives taken on a new day. This means that if a player accumulates a 100 Rest Bonus, they will be working through it for the next three days.

Rest Bonus isn't quite as profitable as running the Chaos Dungeons every day. It takes two days of leaving a full run on the table to get the bonus on one future run. If a player did a single run every day, then cashed in their doubles, they'd still be one full Chaos Dungeon payout behind someone who grinds every day.

Rest Bonus allows Lost Ark players to jump back in whenever they want without feeling too left behind. Those who return to the dungeons after some time off will be pleasantly surprised with an extra payout.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul