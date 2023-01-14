"What's happening?" - HasanAbi hilariously reacts to one of Andrew Tate's "Alpha Wolves"

A recent Hasan “HasanAbi” Twitch stream featured him watching an Andrew Tate documentary. Titled “The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate,” the streamer was reacting to a particular segment where an older man spoke to someone, calling himself the “Alpha Wolf.”

It led to gales of laughter from HasanAbi, as well as from his chat, who spammed a variety of laughter emotes in response. This documentary featured someone from Andrew Tate’s Hustler University, where they teach men to become “Alpha Males.” Hasan seemed genuinely baffled by what was going on in the clip.

“This is literally, is this the furry convention? What’s happening?”

HasanAbi hilariously reacts to Andrew Tate documentary

(Clip begins at 3:49:54)

“I’m Alpha Wolf. My role is to be Alpha Wolf.”

The documentary had a reporter learning more about Hustlers University, which is run by Andrew Tate. A man who described himself as the “Alpha Wolf” met the reporter in it.

“Bro, this is so unserious! How are you gonna be a whole ass man, a grown ass adult, okay? And then have this motherf**ker turn around and be ‘I am Alpha Wolf’. It’s over.”

HasanAbi had to pause and start laughing, and his chat exploded with Omegalul emotes and other forms of laughter. It was clear that nobody was impressed by the Alpha Wolf. The Twitch streamer immediately took to reacting and commenting on what he saw.

“I walk into any situation, and there’s a guy that looks like that, that sounds like that, that’s dresses like that, that, seriously looks you dead in the f**kin’ eye behind his godd**n aviators and says ‘I am Alpha Wolf, my job is to be Alpha Wolf, I’m like, I’m out.”

This segment of the video was met with incredible derision, with the streamer’s chat calling the Alpha Wolf guys dorks and losers. Nobody seemed impressed before or after HasanAbi ranted about how ridiculous this situation was.

After the video went on, HasanAbi admitted that he understood that there are suffering men who aren’t having a good life or felt helpless. But these men who feel helpless only have other lonely men to turn to, who are good at conning the lonely and insecure.

Vice’s Twitch channel was even in Hasan’s stream, who pointed out that the room felt like “an echo chamber on steroids.” He would continue to watch the rest of the documentary, commenting on what unfolded. He would, however, give props to the reporter who went into the MMA cage and got beat up as a part of this documentary.

Reddit responds to HasanAbi’s Twitch clip

Perhaps the most popular comment in the entire thread was that someone pointed out that the original “Alpha/Beta” wolf study people like Andrew Tate built their personality around, was factually incorrect. In wildlife, the “alpha” is the mother and father of the pups. Others would call it horoscopes for dumb guys.

Though the scientist likely wrote another piece to give the correct information, the Alpha Wolf study makes too much money (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

This scientific study, according to many, would be one of the most damaging ideas to popular science. According to one Redditor, the original author couldn’t get the book pulled because it’s too good of a moneymaker.

Others would talk about another form of the “Alpha Male” mentality, often called the Sigma Male. These are often described as “lone wolves” or “mavericks”; people who exist outside the social hierarchy. However, on Reddit, Sigmas were mocked as introverts who wanted to feel like alphas.

Others in the thread would discuss Andrew Tate and how his fans defended him after the documentary came to light. Some would make fun of Tate or revile him for glorifying toxicity. While the documentary sheds light on Andrew Tate’s Hustlers University, that clipped moment from the streamer's content was hilarious for both his viewers and social media.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes