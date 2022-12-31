5 times Andrew Tate has gotten into feuds with popular personalities

Andrew Tate has become known as one of the most controversial internet personalities in the last year, and that's saying something after considering Kanye West's Nazi comments.

The former kickboxer went viral for his misogynistic videos and was subsequently banned from all social media. Andrew Tate's "Alpha male" attitude frequently gets him into altercations with people online. Here are some famous online feuds that Top G has been a part of.

The Piers Morgan controversy and 4 other times Andrew Tate got into internet feuds

1) TrueGeordie incident

Andrew Tate's conversion to Islam in late 2022 was the subject of much online discussion, with varied opinions from the people. The UK streamer and podcaster Brian "TrueGeordie" Davis got into a massive scandal due to his remarks, costing him his deal with GymShark.

While replying to the audience during one of his shows, TrueGeordie made Islamophobic comments about Andrew Tate by making offensive remarks that hinted that Muslims were somehow all terrorists, saying:

"Although I would gladly blow myself up if I could take that f*cking sh*tbag with us. I'm just saying if he really wants to prove it, do the right thing. Let's see how about that life you really are."

The comments elicited responses from many quarters, and TrueGeordie had to publicly apologize for what he had implanted. But not before Tate had his say on the matter, calling the British podcaster out by releasing a short video addressing the Islamophobic comments.

Call Me Ham 👳🏾‍♀️ @thehalalham Andrew Tate on True Geordie…… I haven’t always agreed with Tate but I do on this Andrew Tate on True Geordie…… I haven’t always agreed with Tate but I do on this https://t.co/lOCdLcC0Bw

2) HasanAbi's confrontation on Twitch.

Popular Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi confronted Andrew Tate on his live stream in July. The discussion got heated when the streamer pushed back against Tate's comments about women's driving and the importance of empirical evidence.

The former kickboxer repeatedly claimed that women are bad drivers because of his experience in accidents where women had the wheel. When HasanAbi pointed out that studies show that's not true, Tate dismissed the evidence, saying his personal experience was enough. That's when the following clip, which went viral accruing over 400K views, was taken.

HasanAbi asked the self-proclaimed trillionaire if he believed that the Earth was round. When Tate agreed, the streamer thought he had proven how empirical evidence was more important than personal experience. The argument turned weird after Andrew Tate claimed he believes the Earth is round because he's been to space.

The rivalry between the two would not end, as HasanAbi continued trolling the Romanian resident long after the debate, even making fun of his arrest in late December. The podcasters even discussed HasanAbi's role in having Tate remove his content from Twitch on the Flagrant podcast.

3) On Piers Morgan Uncensored

Andrew Tate's appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored was a highly anticipated move for his supporters. While both are known to be quite conservative in their views, Piers and Tate clashed on many points, including the latter's opinions about women's role in marriage.

Around the eight-minute mark of the interview, the two had quite a clash as Piers Morgan asked if Andrew Tate thought a married woman was the husband's property. For a more in-depth discussion of the debate, read this article.

4) xQc's "debate" that put Tate on the Twitch map

One of the first times Andrew Tate went viral was after his heated debate with the Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" Lengyel. The two clashed on Adin Ross's stream with many other streamers on the discord call. However, as Tate started reiterating his anti-feminist rhetoric, only xQc had the guts to push back.

Their long discussion went viral as clips started circulating on the internet. Some of Andrew Tate's talking points which xQc had a problem with, included the way Tate equalized women with cars that others could steal. Here is a full breakdown of the confrontation.

5) Andrew Tate x Greta Thunberg

Tate's online feud with climate activist Greta Thunberg has become one of the most talked about online beef in 2022. According to some, it ultimately led to his arrest by the Romanian authorities. Here's how it started.

Andrew took a jab at Greta Thunberg on Twitter and shared the emission details of a number of his supercars. The teenage climate activist clapped back with what has been considered one of the most brutal ratios of the year.

The viral Twitter spat (Image via Twitter)

This feud has gone uber viral because Tate, in his infinite wisdom, decided to post a video from his Romanian residence/studio. If internet sleuths are to be believed, the clip containing a pizza box helped the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) to ascertain the presence of the Tate brothers in the country, ultimately resulting in their arrest.

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.



This is absolutely epic. Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.This is absolutely epic. https://t.co/kyz4pqegkJ

To learn more about the charges against Andrew Tate, read the official press release here.

