What's next for Cyberpunk 2077 1.7 update after Edgerunners? Possible release date, expected changes, and more

Now that Cyberpunk 2077's September 1.6 updates have been released, it’s time to look towards the next major set of changes. Unfortunately, there is no confirmed date for Cyberpunk 2077’s next major update, but it’s likely to be released in 2023, considering the weight of the tweaks that are planned for the future of CD Projekt Red's title.

While the game had a very turbulent launch, it has since recovered, thanks to the massive 1.5 update, as well as the popularity of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. The title has never been this popular, which is all thanks to these changes. But what can players expect in the future?

Cyberpunk 2077's next update has no confirmed release date but could be huge

Quite a few major updates have been discussed as items that are on the way to the game. But considering the time between the last two updates, it is estimated to have an early 2023 release date. February 2022 saw the release of version 1.5, and Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.6 update dropped in September.

These things can always change, but an interview with Game Director Gabe Amatangelo has highlighted a few updates. The previous update was used to set the groundwork for future iterations, with Gabe also speaking about a few of these upcoming changes.

One major feature that players can look forward to in the future is an overhaul of the cop system. Alongside this, there are also plans to update MaxTac, the sub-group of the police force that hunts down and deals with cyberpsychos.

At launch, the police were simply broken, so it is likely that they could get more aggressive and possibly helpful, going forward. Vehicular combat is planned for the game as well, which will let players fight while driving.

It’s worth noting that a mod for the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 has already allowed players to use weapons while driving, but CD Projekt Red’s update will likely work differently. More perks are planned for the skill tree as well, set to offer more interesting ways to play.

Focus will also be given to melee combat, to improve the "flow." It's currently unknown what that means, but the developers are certainly looking at this aspect of the game.

Unfortunately, it has not been confirmed if 1.7 is going to be the Phantom Liberty expansion. However, it will likely lead to that particular game update at the very least.

The 1.6 update was relatively minor, but it did release alongside the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, giving it a bit more weight. There is no confirmed launch date for Cyberpunk 2077's next update, but it is likely that it will be released in 2023, perhaps closer to March-April.

Cyberpunk's next update will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles either, as patch 1.6 was the final last-gen addition. The PS4 and Xbox One consoles will receive minor maintenance updates, but major changes will only be for the current generation of hardware.

The developers also recently revealed that the game has sold over 20M units, which is a major milestone for Cyberpunk 2077 as a franchise.

Cyberpunk 2077 @CyberpunkGame Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs.



Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife! Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City – partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry’s songs.Thank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife! https://t.co/ifFLhg6npO

Cyberpunk 2077's 1.7 update could be one of its most ambitious and largest to date. The developers want to increase the immersion of being in Night City, and give it an entirely new look and feel. Unfortunately, fans will simply have to wait a bit longer to get confirmed details on all the additions it will entail.

