What's the release date for COD Mobile Season 6?

COD Mobile just announced its sixth season, which will come with a ton of interesting updates. The touch-screen answer to the iconic first-person shooter franchise has become incredibly popular for its innovative format and translation of gameplay. With that being said, season 6 will arrive on June 29, 2022. Furthermore, much to fans' excitement, it will come with the new To The Skies update.

With every new season of the game, players can enjoy new battle pass tiers, unique cosmetics and interesting gameplay additions. The announcement of the new season has provoked excitement from fans who eagerly await the update.

When is To The Skies coming to COD Mobile?

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile The possibilities are sky high!



Take a sneak peak at new updates coming to #CODMobile Battle Royale

On June 22, COD Mobile announced the details of their latest season with a lengthy blog post. The release date for season 6 is June 29 at 5.00 PM PT.

Season 5: Tropical Vision launched just three weeks before the announcement for season 6. It was announced on May 23 and began on June 1. These are extraordinarily short seasons, but each one brings some new and interesting gameplay additions.

With such brief seasons and even shorter gaps between them, players can expect a consistent flow of content.

What's in COD Mobile Season 6?

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile Get ready to ace the skies!



Fly fighter jets in #CODMobile Season 6: To The Skies, taking off 6/29 5pm PT!

COD Mobile is taking its combat To The Skies in season six, and players will be feeling the difference in several ways. The new season will liven up the game and add new levels to the complex mobile experience.

The reason for the season's title is that a new aerial vehicle and anti-aircraft weapon are entering the game. The Jackal is a fighter jet that can be used to do battle in dogfights. Meanwhile, the Anti-Air Gun is a surface-to-air missile site that can be used to eliminate enemy Jackals.

Perhaps the biggest update coming with this season is the new map, Favela. To avoid confusing it with Modern Warfare II's map of the same name, the one coming to mobile is transferred from Call of Duty: Ghosts. This new mid-sized area will be a welcome addition to the 26 maps brought over from previous games.

Alongside the Jackal is an event that players can participate in to win prizes throughout the season. The Jackal Fueled Up Event tasks players with gathering upgrade tokens for the Operator Roboticist, who will use them for fuel. One can earn rewards such as the Epic KN-44 Silver Jet.

Just like its predecessors, season 6 introduces new challenges and the promise of tons of XP. Players can earn the new L-CAR 9, an automatic pistol introduced in Black Ops III.

New draws have entered the game, including legendary weapon blueprints for the aforementioned new pistol. Furthermore, tons of new operators and new weapon blueprints are coming to the new season's draws.

COD Mobile is introducing tons of unique gameplay elements and elevating the conflict with season 6. Players can head To The Skies and unlock all the new gear when this season drops on June 29 at 5.00 PM PST.

