What is the Storm's Fury event in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Unlocking, preparation, rewards, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s latest update brought a ton of new features to the game. This includes a new event in which players can participate, known as Storm’s Fury. This event activates on the Dragon Isles every few hours and requires players to head to the Primalist’s Future to battle there.

Though many DPS classes could solo this event, it will be more fun and significantly easier if it’s done in groups of other players. It also offers currencies and rewards for participating in this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight event.

What to know about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s new Storm’s Fury event

Introduced in patch 10.0.5 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflgiht, this event will feel very familiar to current players. It’s essentially a more challenging version of the Primal Storms and, according to the community, will be available every 5 hours.

First, players must head to Valdrakken and head to the Seat of the Aspects. After chatting with Zawarudu, a quest will be unlocked, Storm Warning. This will have you speak to Soridormi. It’s a very short quest to activate the Storm’s Fury event in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This will also unlock the event across your account.

Storm’s Fury appears to have no cooldown and will stay active for five hours. This event will also show on the map as an Epic World Quest. While this event is active, players will enter a Temporal Conflux, which will take them to the Primalist’s Future.

Players will need to battle both the elements in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as well as the forces of the Primalists. There are four Elemental Portals in this area, which players capture by standing near them, similar to what you’d do in a Battleground. However, enemies show up in waves to try and disrupt your efforts.

To spawn the boss of the Storm’s Fury event, you must have all four portals closed down. Keep an eye on them, though, because enemies can go and re-open a portal that’s been closed, forcing you to work on it again. That makes teamwork so important for this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight event.

This isn’t the only thing to be aware of for Storm’s Fury. Players also have to endure a Freezing debuff that deals damage and will stack up to 20 times. You can remove this with the Warmth buff. The Temporal Squadron Quartermaster will sell you the Field Deployable Heat Source, which builds a fire. You and your allies around it for 15 seconds will also gain the Warmth buff.

You can also purchase Armaments of the Scale, which restores the health Timewalker Resistance Defender when they’re low and gives them a chance to stun their targets. This will be useful when there are fewer players so that you can fight alongside sturdier NPCs.

Enemies here drop a new currency, Essence of the Storm, which can be used when interacting with the Storm’s Fury Quartermaster, Brendormi. You use the new currency alongside Elemental Overflow to get various items that you can equip that mitigate the Freezing debuff.

You can also unlock Chasing Storm (toy), Time-Lost Vorquin Foal (pet), and Skyskin Hornstrider (Mount). When you complete the Weekly World Quest event, you are rewarded with the Glowing Primalist Cache, which contains gold, supplies, Storm Sigils, and a chance at Primalist weapons/armor, so it’s worth doing on main characters and alts.

This event is worth doing on your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight characters to get some 285 item-level gear, a pet, a mount, and a toy. It's one of the many new features that appeared in patch 10.0.5.

Poll : 0 votes