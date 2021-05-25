What time does Biomutant unlock today: Download size, timing, and other details

The highly-anticipated Wung-Fu fable, open-world, post-apocalyptic RPG, Biomutant is finally here. Developed by Experiment 101, this open-world game brings to life the New World in which mutated critters and creatures of all kinds are thriving following a catastrophic event. Players will have to decide the fate of the New World while making difficult choices along the way.

The question on everyone's mind is, "What time does Biomutant unlock today?" Well, the answer to this question depends on the platform the game is being played on.

Also Read: Everything players need to know about Biomutant

It all started out with an announcement around gamescom back in 2017...



After all the years of anticipation, it feels surreal that the time has finally come. Biomutant is out later today.



Watch the full trailer on YouTube: https://t.co/BjKUxHpYNZ pic.twitter.com/x4JaemoxwV — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 25, 2021

What time does Biomutant unlock today for Consoles & PC

The good news is that Biomutant unlocks early and pre-loads for console players, but the bad news is that PC players can download the game only when it goes live. It's unclear why the developer decided to take this route, however, it could be due to technical reasons.

Also Read: Biomutant Trophy Guide - Full list of all achievements and trophies for Consoles

Creature your own character and write your own story - and start an unusual journey through the world of #Biomutant. pic.twitter.com/mNWBDsLHeu — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 9, 2021

Biomutant is going live worldwide in a few hours. Console players will have about a three-hour head start in exploring the New World and carving out a storyline according to the choices they make, while PC players will have some waiting and catching up to do.

Playstation 4 release: May 25th – 10:00 AM ET

Xbox One release: May 25th– 10:00 AM ET

Steam release: May 25th – 1:00 PM ET

Epic Games release: May 25th – 1:00 PM ET

GOG.com release: May 25th – 1:00 PM ET

Note: Official timings may change due to unforeseen circumstances

Biomutant download size

Now that players know at what time Biomutant unlocks today, it's time to move on to an all-important aspect of the game: download size. As always, the download size will vary from platform to platform. Here are the estimated download sizes for the various platforms:

PS - 11.2 GB

Xbox - 13.6 GB

PC - 25 GB (As there is no pre-load option, there is no estimated download size apart from the total size mentioned as requirements by the developers)

Note: These are the estimated download sizes for Biomutant without the day one update/patch

Few tips to keep in mind while playing Biomutant for the first time

Take time and customize the character. The class, breed, attributes, and resistance plays a major role, in how easy or hard the gaming experience will get.

Exploration is key to finding good loot.

Remember to experiment with combat. All classes can use both ranged and melee weapons.

Stay on the lookout for bunkers and caves, explore them when possible.

Think outside the box when faced with a problem.

Upgrade and modify weapons/armour for maximum efficiency.

Combine weapon pieces to create some crazy armaments.

Don't rush the game, take in all the sights and sounds of the New World

Watch a review of Biomutant here:

Also Read: Biomutant: Release date, timings, pre-load information, platforms, and more